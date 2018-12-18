SMA’s CORE1 Commercial Solution Now Features SMA Smart Connected

ROCKLIN, Calif. — December 18, 2018 — SMA is pleased to announce that its Sunny Tripower CORE1 commercial solution will now be offered with SMA Smart Connected, a proactive O&M solution powered by ennexOS that cuts truck rolls in half and saves service costs throughout the lifetime of a commercial system. SMA has also begun shipping new models of the CORE1 with expanded power classes and enhanced safety features.



"With its smart inverter capabilities, industry-leading safety features and newly available 33.3kW, 50kW and 62.5kW power ratings, the Sunny Tripower CORE1 is a versatile, comprehensive solution for commercial solar installers," said Nick Morbach, executive vice president of SMA's Residential and Commercial Business Unit. "This solution is fully equipped for safe, reliable, cost-effective power production."SMA Smart Connected provides continuous inverter monitoring, system notifications and automatic shipping of replacement parts or inverters when needed — even before a system owner notices an interruption or drop in energy production. This ultimately increases productivity time for installers to generate more business and work on new installations.When installers choose SMA's CORE1, they can do so knowing that SMA leads the industry in providing solutions that meet the latest PV system safety requirements. The new CORE1 inverters are the first commercial devices to ship with integrated support for the new SunSpec Power Line Communication (PLC) signal for module-level rapid shutdown — a communications interoperability specification developed by the SunSpec consortium of industry stakeholders. Based on this industry standard, the Sunny Tripower CORE1 combined with the new TS4-R-F module-level retrofit shutdown devices, available exclusively through SMA, provides a reliable, cost-effective solution to achieve compliance with 2017 NEC module-level rapid shutdown requirements in commercial rooftop systems.In addition, the new CORE1 inverters come equipped with SMA's next-generation DC AFCI technology and are the first inverters certified to the new UL 1699B standard for PV arc-fault protection. This new standard represents a significant advancement in PV system safety, requiring that inverters detect and interrupt faults that occur in real-world PV array wiring before they can become a fire hazard. With the CORE1's certification to this new safety standard, installers can be certain that they are installing the safest possible systems for their customers.About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around €900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 19 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,200 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.