Community Energy Inc. Secures Approval for 70-Megawatt Solar Power Purchase Agreement with City of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - December 18, 2018: Leading clean energy developer Community Energy Inc. today announced the approval of a 70-megawatt (MW) solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) in Adams County, Pennsylvania to power government facilities in Philadelphia.



The solar farm, named Adams Solar LLC, will produce enough electricity to operate 22 percent of Philadelphia government buildings by 2020. The project is the largest in Pennsylvania by sevenfold, and a significant step toward the City's clean energy goal of sourcing 100 percent of its electricity from renewables by 2030.Adams Solar LLC will sell 100 percent of its power under a 20-year contract to The Philadelphia Energy Authority, an independent city agency. The project will generate 156,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy in the first year of operation, eliminating more than 4 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions over the life of the project."The Philadelphia solar commitment demonstrates impressive and much-needed leadership on climate change in Pennsylvania," said Brent Alderfer, Community Energy CEO and co-founder. "As the costs of climate change go up, Philadelphia is showing the way for municipalities to secure reliable, long-term solar power to decarbonize and head off irreversible climate damage."An Economic Opportunity Plan (EOP) will use best efforts to incorporate minority, women and disabled-person owned businesses into the Adams Solar LLC project. Job fairs for sub-contractors and the workforce will be held in both Philadelphia and Adams County. Community Energy's efforts will connect to existing solar training opportunities, such as recent Philadelphia Energy Authority initiatives.This latest large-scale solar project by Community Energy reflects shifting energy production and sourcing trends that extend well beyond the state of Pennsylvania. According to a report by GTM Research and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), constituents are calling on government officials to set renewable energy goals that will bring reliable, climate-friendly energy to their communities. As requests for clean power translate into municipal sustainability goals, the industry is witnessing an acceleration of utility-scale project deployment and that growth is expected to continue."This project not only helps Philadelphia demonstrate leadership on climate action, but it also makes good economic sense and helps to boost regional job growth in the renewable energy sector," said Mayor Jim Kenney. "We thank Councilwoman Reynolds Brown, the Philadelphia Energy Authority, and Community Energy, Inc. for their partnership in creating this win-win deal for Philadelphians."###For media inquiriesAntenna Group on behalf of Community EnergyRegan Keller(415) 977-1933regan.keller@antennagroup.comAbout Community Energy, Inc.For more than twenty years, Community Energy, Inc. has partnered with utilities, Fortune 500 companies and communities to develop more than a gigawatt of reliable, high-quality solar and wind generation. Community Energy is a clean-energy project developer that fosters long-term relationships with customers and stakeholders to deliver low-risk, customer-focused clean energy solutions. As an early pioneer in commercializing renewable energy assets, Community Energy leverages emerging technologies and resources to support decarbonization of our energy systems and enable a fuel-free future. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania and with offices in Boulder, Colorado and Chapel Hill North Carolina, Community Energy has a strong presence in diverse geographical markets. For more information about Community Energy please visit www.communityenergyinc.com.