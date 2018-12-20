Solar Frontier Americas Acquires Canadian Solar’s 210 MWp Mustang Two Solar Project

GUELPH, Ontario, and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2018 - Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ), today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy LLC ("Recurrent Energy") has completed the sale of its 150 MWac/210 MWp Mustang Two solar project to Solar Frontier Americas ("SFA").



"The Mustang Two transaction is the latest example of the strong demand we see globally for Canadian Solar's high quality solar assets, given our ability to partner at various points in a project's development." said Shawn Qu, chairman and chief executive officer of Canadian Solar. "We are pleased to partner in this transaction with Solar Frontier Americas, given its extensive solar project development and construction experience."Located on 1,400 acres in Kings County, California, the Mustang Two project is expected to create approximately 400 jobs during peak construction. In this partnership, Recurrent Energy will continue to manage the development of the project, readying it for construction; Solar Frontier Americas will finance and manage the construction of the project, which is slated to achieve commercial operation in 2020. The project will then be operated by Solar Frontier Americas' growing independent power producer ("IPP") business."With this important acquisition, SFA further expands its U.S. business to become an independent power producer, an owner of operating electric power facilities," said Charles Pimentel, CEO of Solar Frontier Americas' IPP business unit. "We already have a substantial greenfield pipeline and are actively acquiring utility-scale projects and development assets to further scale our business."Once the project is operational, the energy generated by the solar power facility will be split between two long-term power purchase agreements: Peninsula Clean Energy (the community choice energy agency which serves San Mateo County) is contracted to receive 100 MWac, and the Modesto Irrigation District will acquire 50 MWac. The combined energy generation from the two PPAs will power 37,500 homes with clean electricity.About Solar Frontier AmericasSolar Frontier Americas, a U.S. based subsidiary of Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (a global energy solutions company), is a growing independent power producer, solar developer and module supplier. The vertically-integrated energy company acquires, develops, owns and operates high yield utility-scale solar power generation plants; selling the clean energy to help communities both economically and ecologically live in healthier environments. With offices in California and Nevada, SFA continues to develop its growing pipeline of over 1 GW of utility-scale projects. Part of a longstanding organization recognized internationally for their dedication to excellence in quality and service, SFA continues that tradition in their North American renewable energy business. Learn more at www.solar-frontier.com.About Recurrent EnergyRecurrent Energy is a leading utility-scale solar and energy storage project developer, delivering competitive, clean electricity to large energy buyers. Based in the U.S., Recurrent Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc. and functions as Canadian Solar's U.S. project development arm. Recurrent Energy has approximately 5 GW of solar and storage projects in development in the U.S. Additional details are available at www.recurrentenergy.com.About Canadian Solar Inc.Founded in 2001 in Canada, Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest and foremost solar power companies. As a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules and provider of solar energy solutions, Canadian Solar also has a geographically diversified pipeline of utility-scale power projects in various stages of development. In the past 17 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 30 GW of premium quality modules to over 150 countries around the world. Furthermore, Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar industry, having been publicly listed on NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.Canadian Solar's Safe Harbor/Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by such terms as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include general business and economic conditions and the state of the solar industry; governmental support for the deployment of solar power; future available supplies of high-purity silicon; demand for end-use products by consumers and inventory levels of such products in the supply chain; changes in demand from significant customers; changes in demand from major markets such as Japan, the U.S., India and China; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; capacity utilization; level of competition; pricing pressure and declines in average selling prices; delays in new product introduction; delays in utility-scale project approval process; delays in utility-scale project construction; delays in the completion of project sales; continued success in technological innovations and delivery of products with the features customers demand; shortage in supply of materials or capacity requirements; availability of financing; exchange rate fluctuations; litigation and other risks as described in the Company's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 26, 2018. Solar Frontier Americas Media RelationsJill HansenTel: +1-925-997-5956Email: jill@hansenre.comCanadian Solar Inc. ContactsMary MaManager, Investor Relationsinvestor@canadiansolar.comDavid PasqualeGlobal IR PartnersTel: +1-914-337-8801csiq@globalirpartners.comRecurrent Energy Media RelationsJesse PrierManager, Marketing & CommunicationsTel: +1-415-814-1067PR@RecurrentEnergy.com