Battery Industry Big Players to Gather at GBF ASIA 2019

Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair (GBF ASIA) is becoming THE new gathering point for the battery business! Industry bodies like Yichun Economic & Technological Development Zone, Dongguan Lithium Battery Industry Association, Xinxiang City Association of Battery Power, and etc, are supporting the show by inviting exhibitors in sectors like battery materials, production equipment, and etc.

By this Jan., a multitude of internationally recognized enterprises have decided on participation. Other strongly interested companies include BYD, Lishen, CENAT, BAK, Xintaihang Power, First Battery, Sunwoda, Coslight Group, E-power Tech, TESSONNE, and etc.



More Headlines Articles

Partial Confirmed Exhibitors by Jan, 20191. 3Mwww.3m.comLithium Battery Materials SolutionsBooth NO. G7112. Ascend Performance Materialswww.ascendmaterials.comHigh-quality Plastics, Fibers and ChemicalsBooth NO. B2053. CATLwww.catlbattery.comLithium Ion Batteries, Energy Storage SystemsBooth NO. E5014. CALBen.calbjs.comLithium Ion Battery, Power Management SystemBooth NO.E5415. Great Powerwww.greatpower.netEV Batteries, Cells, Energy Storage Systems, Consumer ElectronicsBooth NO. C3316. HIGHSTARen.highstar.comPower Batteries, Energy Storage, UPSBooth NO. D4617. Aoyou Powerwww.aoyoupower.comCells, Power Battery PacksBooth NO. E5618. Yuhuangwww.sdyhne.com/en/Lithium Ion BatteriesBooth NO.E5819. TEAMGIANTen.teamgiant.cnLithium Batteries for EVs and Consumer Electronics, CellsBooth NO. D41110. Sinowattwww.sinowatt.comPower Cells, Battery SystemsBooth NO. E51111. CHAMwww.dg-cham.com/en/Capacitor Cells, Battery Cells, Battery Packs, Consumer ElectronicsBooth NO. C30112. EVEen.evebattery.comLithium Primary Batteries, Lithium Ion Batteries, Power Systems, Energy Storage Systems Booth NO. D54113. Panto Groupwww.gzpanto.comMixing EquipmentBooth NO. 2D40114. Guoxuan High-techgotion.com.cnLithium Ion Battery Separators, Anode Materials, Cells, BMSBooth NO. E551... ... ... ...If you are looking for the latest battery solutions & technologies from premium suppliers, GBF ASIA 2019 is the place to go! If you are interested in exhibiting, please don't hesitate to contact us!The 4th Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair 2019 (GBF ASIA 2019)Date: August 16-18, 2019Venue: China Import&Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China\English Website: http://www.battery-expo.com/index.php?lang=enContact person: Aileen ChenWechat: 15089702986Tel: 86-20-29806525Fax: 86-20-36657099Mobile/WhatsAPP: +86 15089702986E-mail: mailto:grand.fi@grahw.com; mailto:Aileen2017@yeah.netGBF ASIA Organizing Committee:Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition GroupGuangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., LtdCo-organized by:China Energy Conservation AssociationChina Super Capacitors Industry AllianceDongguan Lithium Battery Industry AssociatioinZhongke Electric Vehicle Industry Alliance