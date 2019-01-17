Battery Industry Big Players to Gather at GBF ASIA 2019
Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair (GBF ASIA) is becoming THE new gathering point for the battery business! Industry bodies like Yichun Economic & Technological Development Zone, Dongguan Lithium Battery Industry Association, Xinxiang City Association of Battery Power, and etc, are supporting the show by inviting exhibitors in sectors like battery materials, production equipment, and etc.
By this Jan., a multitude of internationally recognized enterprises have decided on participation. Other strongly interested companies include BYD, Lishen, CENAT, BAK, Xintaihang Power, First Battery, Sunwoda, Coslight Group, E-power Tech, TESSONNE, and etc.
1. 3M
www.3m.com
Lithium Battery Materials Solutions
Booth NO. G711
2. Ascend Performance Materials
www.ascendmaterials.com
High-quality Plastics, Fibers and Chemicals
Booth NO. B205
3. CATL
www.catlbattery.com
Lithium Ion Batteries, Energy Storage Systems
Booth NO. E501
4. CALB
en.calbjs.com
Lithium Ion Battery, Power Management System
Booth NO.E541
5. Great Power
www.greatpower.net
EV Batteries, Cells, Energy Storage Systems, Consumer Electronics
Booth NO. C331
6. HIGHSTAR
en.highstar.com
Power Batteries, Energy Storage, UPS
Booth NO. D461
7. Aoyou Power
www.aoyoupower.com
Cells, Power Battery Packs
Booth NO. E561
8. Yuhuang
www.sdyhne.com/en/
Lithium Ion Batteries
Booth NO.E581
9. TEAMGIANT
en.teamgiant.cn
Lithium Batteries for EVs and Consumer Electronics, Cells
Booth NO. D411
10. Sinowatt
www.sinowatt.com
Power Cells, Battery Systems
Booth NO. E511
11. CHAM
www.dg-cham.com/en/
Capacitor Cells, Battery Cells, Battery Packs, Consumer Electronics
Booth NO. C301
12. EVE
en.evebattery.com
Lithium Primary Batteries, Lithium Ion Batteries, Power Systems, Energy Storage Systems Booth NO. D541
13. Panto Group
www.gzpanto.com
Mixing Equipment
Booth NO. 2D401
14. Guoxuan High-tech
gotion.com.cn
Lithium Ion Battery Separators, Anode Materials, Cells, BMS
Booth NO. E551
... ... ... ...
If you are looking for the latest battery solutions & technologies from premium suppliers, GBF ASIA 2019 is the place to go! If you are interested in exhibiting, please don't hesitate to contact us!
The 4th Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair 2019 (GBF ASIA 2019)
Date: August 16-18, 2019
Venue: China Import&Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China\
English Website: http://www.battery-expo.com/index.php?lang=en
Contact person: Aileen Chen
Wechat: 15089702986
Tel: 86-20-29806525
Fax: 86-20-36657099
Mobile/WhatsAPP: +86 15089702986
E-mail: mailto:grand.fi@grahw.com; mailto:Aileen2017@yeah.net
GBF ASIA Organizing Committee:
Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
Guangzhou Honest Exhibition Co., Ltd
Co-organized by:
China Energy Conservation Association
China Super Capacitors Industry Alliance
Dongguan Lithium Battery Industry Associatioin
Zhongke Electric Vehicle Industry Alliance