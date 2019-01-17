New Star in China Battery Industry Welcome All to GBF Asia 2019!
GBF Asia 2019 is very honored to have Zhejiang Outstanding Power System Co., Ltd., one of the busiest companies in China these days, as its esteemed exhibitor!
Zhejiang Outstanding Power System Co., Ltd.
Booth: 3.E561
Exhibiting Area: 144 sq.m.
About Outstanding Power
Located in the state-level Huzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone, Outstanding Power is affiliated to Zhejiang Zhisin Holding Group with a registered capital of 200 million yuan. Outstanding Power specializes in producing safe, efficient and durable electric vehicle power and energy storage batteries. The battery material system includes: ternary, lithium iron phosphate, lithium titanate, and new composite lithium manganate, etc. For more details and deep exchange and cooperation, welcome all of you in 3.E561 in GBF Asia 2019.
Highlights
In November 2016, the company brought in a world-class lithium-ion battery technology team headed by Dr. Chen Guangsen, which has more than 20 battery-related patents. Its electric vehicle power battery system has been used in buses for three consecutive years with 300,000 km of fault-free performance, trusted by customers such as Iridium Bus, Dongfeng Motor and Chongqing Lifan. Above all, as its name becomes more widely known, an increasing number of enterprises show strong interest in cooperating with Outstanding Power.
As global battery procurement, trade and technology exchange integration platform, GBF Asia is devoted to gathering together excellent exhibitors and quality buyers all around the world to provide the best service. There will be more and more outstanding enterprises coming this August. If you are interesting in it and need more information, please feel free to contact us!
Asia (Guangzhou) Battery Sourcing Fair 2019 (GBF Asia 2019)
Date: August 16-18, 2019
Venue: Guangzhou Pazhou·China Import and Export Fair Complex
Baja Carports offers an extensive solar support system product line customized to customers' site specifications by in-house engineers, meeting their parking lot coverage, plus optimal PV production needs. Baja's Full Cantilever Tee is often paired with its Semi and Full Cantilever carports to meet live/loads up to 60psf and wind speeds to 160mph. All Baja products are pre-fabricated, bolted connections, pre-galvanized structural steel for fast on-site installation and project aesthetic requirements."