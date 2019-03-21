SMA America will return as a Global Diamond Sponsor of the Solarplaza Asset Management Event Series

SMA will join industry leaders at the Solar Asset Management North America conference and tradeshow on March 26th and 27th in San Francisco. The conference comes on the heels of new rankings released by the Wood Mackenzie research group.



More Headlines Articles

The Wood Mackenzie Global Solar PV O&M Markets, Services and Competitors report shows that SMA has risen in the global rankings—to sixth overall and first in the North America inverter manufacturer category. Additionally, SMA was ranked second globally for inverter manufacturers. This is noteworthy as the comprehensive analysis highlights the continued growth and expansion of the SMA service offerings and solutions.SMA will showcase its flexible service solutions for asset management, spanning from spare parts supply warranties to preventative maintenance, plant-wide O&M and repowering solutions. Speaking on three panels, SMA thought leaders will discuss vertical integration, aerial inspection and repowering, among other topics.SMA will focus on communicating with customers and partners about the benefits of service solutions, especially how they impact the flexibility and profitability for customers. SMA offers a full range of risk-sharing options from spare parts to plant wide O&M, ensuring that customers' unique capabilities are ideally complemented with the right mix of service support. Repowering ensures plants are performing at or above expectations and enables them to produce higher energy yields, reduce operating costs, increase investment security and offer full-service solutions for the PV plant lifecycle."We look forward to connecting with attendees and highlighting our perfectly aligned service and sales support structure," said Bernhard Schuetz, head of the service product group for SMA Solar Technology AG. "In addition, we plan to communicate the value proposition offered through customized risk-sharing solutions built to suit individual business models."About SMAThe SMA Group with sales of around €900 million in 2017 is a global leader for solar inverters, a key component of all PV plants. SMA offers a wide range of products and solutions that allow for high energy yields for residential and commercial PV systems and large-scale PV power plants. To increase PV self-consumption efficiently, SMA system technology can easily be combined with different battery technologies. Intelligent energy management and digital energy solutions, comprehensive services and operational management of PV power plants round off SMA's range. The company is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, is represented in 19 countries and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide, including 500 working in Development. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,200 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.Media Contacts:Trish Moratto • Trish.Moratto@SMA-America.comBrad Dore • Brad.Dore@SMA-America.comSMA America • 916-251-6418Follow us:Photo Caption: SMA Solar Monitoring CenterPhoto Credit: Photo Courtesy of SMA AmericaDisclaimer:This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.# # #