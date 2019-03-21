ZHCSolar Release their Latest MC Series MPPT RV Solar Battery Charger

ZHCSolar solution inc released MC RV MPPT Solar Battery Charger, an entirely new product line designed for RV Solar power system. the MC RV Solar Charge Controller Features the Latest Power Cather MPPT Tracking Technology with a Peak Conversion Efficiency as high as 98%. this versatile MPPT controller is ideally suited for use in RV, Camper, Van, Trailer, Boat solar system as well as the home off-grid solar system.

New York, 21th, Mar 2019 Today, ZHCSolar solution inc, a professional solar industry company specializing in mppt charge controller and battery equalizer Manufacturing, released MC RV MPPT Solar Battery Charger, an entirely new product line designed for RV Solar power system. the MC RV Solar Charge Controller Features the Latest Power Cather MPPT Tracking Technology with a Peak Conversion Efficiency as high as 98%. this versatile MPPT controller is ideally suited for use in RV, Camper, Van, Trailer, Boat solar system as well as the home off-grid solar system.



More Headlines Articles

the MC MPPT Controller's MPPT Tracking enables the power generating 15% to 20% higher than traditional PWM charging. the MC series has 20 Amp, 30 Amp, 40 Amp, and 50 Amp Model for Chosen. The system supports a variety types of battery charge including a lithium-ion battery, Lead acid battery, gel batteries, sealed batteries, and open batteries. user defined battery type can be configured by the user for a variety of applications.This Power Catcher MPPT controller also features Multiphase Synchronous Rectification and Maximum Power Point Tracking technologies, which increase charging efficiency and improve system performance. The MPPT Charge Controller charging process has been optimized for long battery life and improved system performance. The comprehensive self-diagnostics and electronic protection functions can prevent damage from installation mistakes or system faults. In addition, the controller is a high-end industrial class product based on multiphase synchronous rectification technology and has features of high efficiency and reliability.the MC MPPT RV Controller provides an active charging voltage regulation feature. At battery open circuit or lithium battery BMS overcharge protection, the controller battery terminal will output the rated charging voltage value. Extensive Electronic Protections Fully protected against reverse polarity, short circuit, overcurrent, high temperature, and overvoltage. the controller also features Built-in over-temperature protection as well as a TVS lightning protection."the MC RV solar Charge controller combines the incredibly compact design with the most powerful Power Catcher MPPT Technology we've ever built", said John Wong, ZHCSolar.s manager of Product design apartment. '''MC MPPT RV Solar Battery Charger is the best choice for the RV Solar Power System when the users seeking for a proper solar battery charger".