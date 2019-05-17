Meet Clenergy Booth 1H14 at The Solar Show Philippines 2019
Clenergy will participate in the upcoming Solar Show Philippines 2019, which will take place at SMX Convention Centre in Manila from May 20th to May 21st.
Clenergy will participate in the upcoming Solar Show Philippines 2019, which will take place at SMX Convention Centre in Manila from May 20th to May 21st.
The Solar Show Philippines is the largest energy event in The Philippines. As a global leading solar mounting system manufacturer and supplier, Clenergy will present its self-developed and patented PV-ezRack products and solutions at the event.
In 2016, Clenergy mounting solutions were selected for the largest mall solar project in the Philippines. By far, Clenergy has established a long-term cooperation relationship with some key players in the Philippines PV market. And its products and solutions have been applied to a wide array of ground and rooftop projects, whose size ranges from KW to MW.
Below is a list of Clenergy's products to be exhibited, including ground products, roof products as well as accessories.
▪Ground Products
PV-ezRack SolarTerrace I-D
PV-ezRack SolarTerrace MAC
PV-ezRack SolarTerrace Eco
▪Roof Products
PV-ezRack SolarRoof
PV-ezRack SolarTripod
▪Accessories
Don't miss Clenergy at Booth 1H14! Please take note of the exhibition information!
Event: The Solar Show Philippines 2019
Exhibition Center: SMX Convention Centre, Manila
Booth No.: 1H14
Dates: May 20th-May 21st, 2019
Featured Product
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries
Sun Xtender® Deep Cycle AGM Batteries for renewable energy storage are manufactured in the USA by Concorde Battery Corporation and are built to the same demanding standards crucial to supporting the aircraft industry. To facilitate maximum conductivity & charge acceptance Sun Xtender® batteries are constructed with copper alloy corrosion free terminals & robust intercell connections. Endurance and optimal float life are achieved through plates thicker than the industry standard. Sun Xtender® Batteries' AGM maintenance free design is an ideal solution for off grid and grid tied systems.