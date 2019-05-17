Meet Clenergy Booth 1H14 at The Solar Show Philippines 2019

Clenergy will participate in the upcoming Solar Show Philippines 2019, which will take place at SMX Convention Centre in Manila from May 20th to May 21st.

The Solar Show Philippines is the largest energy event in The Philippines. As a global leading solar mounting system manufacturer and supplier, Clenergy will present its self-developed and patented PV-ezRack products and solutions at the event.In 2016, Clenergy mounting solutions were selected for the largest mall solar project in the Philippines. By far, Clenergy has established a long-term cooperation relationship with some key players in the Philippines PV market. And its products and solutions have been applied to a wide array of ground and rooftop projects, whose size ranges from KW to MW.Below is a list of Clenergy's products to be exhibited, including ground products, roof products as well as accessories.▪Ground ProductsPV-ezRack SolarTerrace I-DPV-ezRack SolarTerrace MACPV-ezRack SolarTerrace Eco▪Roof ProductsPV-ezRack SolarRoofPV-ezRack SolarTripod▪AccessoriesDon't miss Clenergy at Booth 1H14! Please take note of the exhibition information!Event: The Solar Show Philippines 2019Exhibition Center: SMX Convention Centre, ManilaBooth No.: 1H14Dates: May 20th-May 21st, 2019