Nick Hammond promoted to Director, Distributed Generation for GEM Energy

Walbridge, Ohio (May 16, 2019) - Nick Hammond has been promoted to Director, Distributed Generation for GEM Energy, a Rudolph Libbe Group company.



In this expanded role, Hammond will lead the combined heat and power (CHP) business for GEM Energy, in addition to maintaining his current responsibilities in project finance, contracts and risk management. He will also continue to support the contract and risk management functions for GEM Inc.Hammond joined the Rudolph Libbe Group in 2015. He is an attorney licensed to practice law in Ohio and a member of the Ohio State Bar Association. He holds a Juris Doctorate and MBA from the University of Toledo, and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Dayton.About GEM EnergyGEM Energy provides comprehensive services and technologies to improve customer business performance and reduce facility operation costs. GEM Energy's expertise encompasses engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance. Services include combined heat and power (CHP) systems, HVAC and plumbing, facility management, utility procurement, solar development, building automation controls and energy efficiency solutions. Facilities served are commercial, industrial, institutional and mission critical.GEM Energy is part of the Rudolph Libbe Group, a one-stop provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered in Toledo with offices in Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; Ithaca, New York; and Detroit, Michigan areas. Markets served include automotive, chemical, food processing, healthcare, industrial/manufacturing, institutional, metals, power/petrochemical, refining, educational, commercial/retail, hospitality/recreation and warehouse/distribution. For additional information, visit RLGbuilds.com; @rlgbuilds on Twitter; @rudolphlibbegroup on Instagram and Rudolph Libbe Group on LinkedIn and YouTube.