Review Antaisolar at the Intersolar Europe 2019

From May 15th to 17th, Antaisolar brought a variety of PV aluminum profiles and solar mounting system to participate in the Intersolar Europe 2019, which attracted the attention of the European market.

05/20/19, 05:36 AM | Solar & Wind

As Europe's market embracing solar energy, Intersolar Europe , as the world's largest and most influential solar energy professional exhibition, has become the primary force for Antaisolar in Europe. The selected PV aluminum profiles attracted many exhibitors, many customers come to the booth and negotiate with Antaisolar's overseas sales team. Through friendly communication, local customers have a deeper understanding of our excellent quality and service guarantee, and have conducted in-depth and friendly exchanges on future business cooperation matters.



Antaisolar provides OEM service and owns aluminum factories, whose aluminum material adopts T6 heat treatment process. With complete aluminum production chain from aluminum ingot casting, extrusion, anodizing to deep processing, Antai can produce all kinds of alloys to meet customers' various requirements, such as 6005, 6063, 6061 and 6082 alloys, etc.

