Antaisolar provided solar racking solution for a 50MW roof plant in Vietnam
Recently, the 5MW rooftop solar project located in Vietnam (1st phase of a 50MW project), which is provided by Antaisolar with roof solar racking solution, commenced in early May and is expected to be completed in June.
The project is located in the tropical area in southern Vietnam, where sunshine is sufficient. The customers have comprehensively considered the brand influence, local technical support and product stability, then finally chose the Antaisolar roof mounting solution.
In addition, for different roof types, Antaisolar offers two different fixing methods; the convenient and efficient installation makes the customers very satisfied. Summer is heating up, just as Antaisolar's continued popularity in the Vietnamese market. Good quality determines long-term vitality.
Antaisolar, with 13 years dedication in aluminum solar racking solution，owns a complete aluminum profile production chain and then gradually established a global service platform. The cooperation with Vietnamese customers expressed their recognition and trust in Antaisolar. As a global layout solar racking provider, Antaisolar has established offices in Southeast Asia such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia to provide more timely and effective localization services and promote clean energy in Southeast Asia with efficient and reliable support solutions.
