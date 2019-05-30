ASSYCE Asia at the ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week 2019 | Booth J30, Hall 103
ASSYCE Asia and its Premium Partners will exhibit at this year's ASEAN Sustainable Week from 5-8 June 2019 at BITEC Bangkok at Booth J30, Hall 103.
Full PV Service and Distribution Partner of Premium Manufacturers
ASSYCE Asia will present its portfolio, which contains Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of Photovoltaic Power Plants. A perfect design and planning of the construction process is one of the keys of a successful Solar Project.
Operation and Maintenance (O&M), an essential part throughout the project lifecycle, Project Management and Drone Inspection supported Plant Audits are further elements of ASSYCE Asia's Services.
Together with its Premium Partners, ASSYCE Asia will show professional Solar Wiring Solutions and the new innovative PEG PV Substructure.
More than 30MWp installed in Thailand
ASSYCE ASIA was created in 2011 as part of the Assyce Group, it was established in order to construct one of the first commercial Solar Power Plants in Thailand. The company is made up of a multidisciplinary team of engineering specialists. Until now, ASSYCE Asia has installed more than 30MWp in ground-mounted and solar rooftop projects in Thailand.
Solar Energy - It's worth it!
There are many worthwhile causes we are all asked to support. ASSYCE Asia regularly organizes Aid Projects, supplying clean green energy and reducing CO2 emissions. Together with its partners, ASSYCE Asia has donated several PV rooftop power plants for Schools, Orphanages and Hospitals in Thailand.
