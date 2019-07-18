10th Microgrid Global Innovation Forum in London to Examine Latest Advances in EMEA, APAC and LATAM

The 10th edition of the Microgrid Global Innovation Forum, September 9-11, 2019 in London (www.microgridinnovation.com), focuses on microgrid advances, case studies and applications in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.



Organized by the Smart Grid Observer, the emphasis is on maximizing the effective use of renewable and distributed energy resources, refining the positive business model for a range of microgrid deployments, and sharing real-world case studies in both grid-tied and off-grid/remote environments."This will be a tremendous opportunity to interact directly with industry thought leaders at the cutting-edge of microgrid deployment," says Daniel Coran, program manager of the Forum. "A particular focus is the rural electrification of areas such as sub-Saharan Africa and other key growth regions."Confirmed speakers include:- Takehiro Kawahara, Frontier Power Senior Associate, Bloomberg NEF- Rahul Kandoi, Associate Director, Smart Power India- Dr. Enrique Troncoso, Director / Founder, Systeng Consulting- Peter H. Asmus, Associate Director, Utilities & Energy Navigant Reserach- Trey Jarrard, Co-Founder and CEO, Renewvia Energy- Arnaud Henin, Managing Director, Gommyr Power Networks- Alexandre Guillemot, CEO & Co-founder, Deepbloo- Nico Tyabji Director, Strategic Partnerships, Sunfunder- Leslie Labruto Head of Global Energy, Acumen- Emma Miller, Business Manager Shell Foundation- Cyril Colin, Co-Founder & CEO Elum Energy- Jens Jæger, Policy & Business Development Manager (Asia) Alliance for Rural Electrification- Sayan Chakraborti, Director, MRIGlobal- Dr. Thomas Hillig, Managing Director, THEnergy- Alessandro Medici, CTO, Power-Blox AG- Gabriel Veilleux, Project Coordinator, Koh Jik ReCharge- Dr. Jens Eiko Birkholz, Director, SMA Sunbelt Energy- Irene Calvé Saborit, Co-founder, Sunkofa Energy- Dr. Nick Goddard, Commercial Director, Spinetic Energy- Dr. Sabine Auer, Founding Partner, elena international- Devashish Paul, CEO and Founder, BluWave~ai- Thomas Kalitzky, Managing Director, Qantic GmbH- Friedrich Triftshäußer, Manager, MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH- Patrick Cousins, CEO and Co-Founder, Ferntech GmbH- Clay Crosby, Director, Business Intelligence, RVE.SOL- Matteo Vecchiato, President, Permatech Srl- Tracy Kimathi, Founder and Developer, Tree_Sea.mals- Ashok Chaudhuri, Senior General Manager, Ankur Scientific Energy- Eugenio Dominguez, CTO, Hybrid Energy Storage Solutions- Daniel Schwab, Founder and CEO, Brightmerge- Kay Aikin, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Introspective Systems- And moreThe Forum will be held in London at the Crowne Plaza Hotel - The City. Previous editions have been held in Barcelona, Lisbon, Washington, and Irvine, California.Topics to be addressed during the three-day conference include:• Microgrid Global Market Trends Worldwide• Hydrogen as Energy Vector/Storage for Remote Integrated Systems• The Dawn of Economic High-Penetration Microgrids in Africa• Advanced Microgrids: Catalyzing Advanced Energy Communities• Considerations for Prepayment Meters for Rural Electrification• Dynamics of C&I Microgrids in Africa• Microgrid Market Opportunities, Business Models and Financing Strategies• Learning from Nature: Rural Electrification Using Swarm Power• Scalability of Micro-Grids: From Few kW to Multi-MW range• Enabling Wind to Complement Solar in Hybrid Microgrids• The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Microgrid Optimization• Planning Microgrids - From Asset Optimization to Grid Stability Analyses• Artificial Intelligence for Microgrids• Building up a Microgrid in an Engineering Company• Reducing O&M Costs With Advanced Monitoring and Control Tools• Optimizing Field Operations through Offline Android Applications• Combining Multiple Renewable Energy Technologies to Optimize MGs• Challenges and Opportunities of Local Start-Ups in the African Minigrid Sector• Automation In Microgrid's Design and Operation• Transactive Energy within Layered Microgrids for Grid Transformation• Power Management Systems and Energy Storage for Microgrid• And MoreEvent Partners include the Alliance for Rural Electrification, Bloomberg NEF, THEnergy, ABI Reserch, Smart Grid Spain, the African Sustainable Energy Association (AFSEA), Strathmore Energy Research Centre (SERC), Microgrid Institute, Navigant Research, Deepbloo, APESF, Solar Server, altenergymag.com, Energy Xprt and others.The Smart Grid Observer (www.smartgridobserver.com) is an online information resource and weekly newsletter covering current trends and developments in smart energy and greentech sectors around the world.For full information and to register, visit www.microgridinnovation.com