Academician Expert Workstation unveiled officially in Antai for Industry-University-Research Collaboration

Fujian academician expert workstation was unveiled at Antaisolar's headquarter on July 29, symbolizing the official cooperation between the Fujian Zhangzhou Antai aluminum Co., Ltd and the Central South University Academic Research Institute. Antai leaders, professors from Central South University and other government leaders attended the ceremony together.

The successful unveiling of the academician's expert workstation means that Antai will rely on the Light Alloy Research Institute of Central South University to cooperate with national experts and professors, share innovative and advanced technologies, strengthen the training and exchange of technical talents, and realize the common development of industry, education and research so that Antai can develop industrialization of scientific and technological achievements and enhance the ability of independent innovation.


Antai owns a complete aluminum industrial chain from aluminum ingot casting to final product packaging. With that, workstation will conduct in-depth research in the field of lightweight, highly efficient and corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy materials for solar racking, aluminum alloy extrusion technology,etc. Antai will continue to output convenient and reliable, innovative and efficient solar mounting solutions, with excellent product quality and comprehensive services to ensure the benefits of PV station systems, and continue to create value for the clients.

