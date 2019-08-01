Strategic 3rd Biomass Trade and BioEnergy Africa Summit Draws Major Industry Players to Abidjan

CMT will host its 3rd Biomass Trade and BioEnergy Africa Summit in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on 25-26 September, 2019 -- bringing fresh perspectives on the use of agri-residues to produce electricity in Africa and the region's potential for wood pellets and chips exports to Europe and Asia.

The 1.5 day summit features ongoing bioenergy projects and initiatives in Africa including French utility - EDF sharing its renewable energy portfolio development in Africa and the opportunities mapping for bioenergy. In addition, Societes Des Energies Nouvelles (SODEN) will share details of its 60-70MW biomass-to-energy plant (fueled by cocoa waste) in its session on 'First Cocoa Biomass Power Project in Cote d'Ivoire'.



The program also features University of Nottingham's pilot project in Ghana to test a system that will turn cocoa into biofuel and help the country reduce poverty and Rainforest Alliance sharing updates on its project to provide smallholder tea farmers in Kenya with renewable energy solutions.Oracle Biofuels will discuss the availability of used vegetable oil and multi-feedstock technology for biofuels production in Zambia. In addition, biomass briquettes manufacturer - LeJan Energy provides details of biomass briquettes supply chain development in Kenya and its export outlook.Africa's biomass resources and exports are assessed in two sessions: 'Biomass for Energy -- Creating New Streams across Southern Hemisphere' by Wood Pellet Services and 'Export Potential & Supply Chain Development of PKS & other Oil Palm Biomass from Africa - Nigeria as a Case Study' by Palmline Group.This year's program also features sessions on:• Fund Strategies & Promotion of Bioenergy Projects in Africa - Proparco (Groupe AFD)• ECOWAS Bioenergy Policy Facilitates Biomass Trade & Investment - ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE)Summit organizer, Centre for Management Technology (CMT) confirms that Egyptian Company for solid Waste Recycling (ECARU) will present on 'Alternative Solid Fuel - Current Status & Prospects in Egypt & Africa' and also exhibit its solutions at this meet.Contact Huiyan at huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg or call +65 6346 9113 for more details about the program.