The SMA Energy System Home is now available for order

SMA now offers the SMA Energy System Home to the U.S. residential market. The SMA Energy System Home represents the company's most complete offering for North America to date, delivering value to homeowners through backup power and energy management functionality, and simplicity to solar professionals with a complete, single-sourced solution for residential energy storage.



More Headlines Articles

The SMA Energy System Home includes a Sunny Boy 6.0-US battery inverter and a10 kWh battery from BYD, one of the world's leading producers of battery technology. The system is available in two variants. The first includes the fully integrated Automatic Backup Unit, which simplifies installation for backup use cases. Whole-home backup can quickly and easily be achieved, or specific loads can be identified and protected.The second variant is for users exclusively focused on home energy management. This allows users to optimize rates and power consumption, as well as participate in unique markets, like Hawaii, with zero export grid requirements. Furthermore, even systems designed for energy management come with SMA's exclusive Backup Lite feature, which allows users to access 2,000 watts of available power via a manual switch."The SMA Energy System Home is capable of delivering more backup power and usable energy than any other alternatives on the market," said Nick Morbach, executive vice president of home and business solutions at SMA. "The system offers multiple options for whole-home backup power and energy optimization, so homeowners can achieve energy security and peace of mind. Thanks to it's AC coupled design, solar professionals additionally benefit from reduced customer acquisition costs by generating new business with their existing customer base."The SMA Energy System Home provides across-the-board efficiencies and logistical simplicity for installers and distributors. Sourcing all components from a single supplier simplifies service and support while comprehensive offerings allow for the most trouble-free installation and commissioning. Up to three high-voltage batteries can be connected to a single Sunny Boy Storage-US, simplifying installation, reducing labor and cutting balance-of-system costs.Unlike most storage systems that are limited to installation in conjunction with new PV, the AC coupled architecture allows for new PV or retrofit installations. Solar professionals can now leverage their existing clientele and provide additional benefits with a storage solution that can be added at any time.The system pairs with the Sunny Portal PV monitoring platform to monitor and control home energy usage. Further value is delivered by SMA Smart Connected, a proactive service solution that comes standard with the SMA Energy System Home. Smart Connected ensures that uptime is maximized for the homeowner while service truck rolls for installers can be cut in half.For more information on the SMA Energy System, visit www.sma-america.com/home-systems/pv-solar-and-storage-solutions.html.About SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 75 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by approximately 1,400 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.Media Contacts:Trish Moratto • Trish.Moratto@SMA-America.comBrad Dore • Brad.Dore@SMA-America.comSMA America • 916 251 6418Disclaimer:This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the "Company") or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the "SMA Group") nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the Managing Board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.