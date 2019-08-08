Quick Mount PV Introduces QRailÂ® Tilt System for Flat and Low-Slope Roof Types

Walnut Creek, CA July 31, 2019 -- Quick Mount PV, the leading American manufacturer of solar roof mounting and racking systems, is launching their new QRailÂ® Tilt System. Quick Mount PV's QRailÂ® Tilt System allows installation of the QRailÂ® Racking System on a variety of low slope commercial and residential roof types--the most common type of commercial roof type in the U.S. In addition, The QRailÂ® Tilt system allows access to the roof for maintenance and repairs without removing the array, enables installation over roof obstructions and prevents roof degradation that occurs with a ballasted system.



"Solar on flat roofs is a huge opportunity for growth for Quick Mount PV, QRailÂ® Tilt can help unlock that growth by removing some of the barriers that potential C&I and flat roof residential customers have had to solar adoption," said Yann Brandt, Quick Mount PV's President. "We're excited to expand and improve our best in class solar mounting and racking to help our customers tap into this market."The QRailÂ® Tilt System utilizes the industry-standard QBase Deck Mount, which can be attached directly to the deck or a structural member based on site-specific requirements. Especially for buildings that have structural load constraints, QRailÂ® Tilt can make a solar project possible. The system can be installed at a 5 or 10-degree tilt with a large assortment of height options. Design assistance is available through Quick Mount PV's technical team.The new system adds to Quick Mount PV's best in class solar mounting and racking systems. All Quick Mount PV products are manufactured at their California manufacturing facility. The company provides both virtual and in-person trainings for solar installers all across the country. Quick Mount's Elevated Water Seal TechnologyÂ® has allowed the company to install over fourteen million roof attachments over ten-plus years with zero leaks.About Quick Mount PVQuick Mount PV manufactures code-compliant, best in class solar mounting and racking systems for installing solar electric systems on residential and commercial rooftops at industry leading prices. Founded in 2006, Quick Mount PV is committed to sustainable business practices, ongoing industry training, and education, and manufacturing the highest-quality solar roof mounts and racking systems in the solar industry. For more information, visit quickmountpv.com.