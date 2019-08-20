C2 Energy Capital Owns and Operates the Largest Community Solar Project in Southeast Massachusetts – Part of Middleborough Electric’s Community Shared Solar Program

New York, New York, Aug. 20, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced the successful completion and operation anniversary of the largest community solar project in southeastern Massachusetts. The clean power generation plant is fully subscribed and is part of Middleborough Gas and Electric Department's (MGED) Community Shared Solar Program. Working closely with the public utility, C2 Energy Capital developed, constructed and owns the 3.3 MWDC (2.7 MWAC) solar power plant located inside the city limits of the town of Lakeville. The company has over 22 community solar projects totaling more than 44 MW in operation or currently in construction in the US.



"Our team embeds its high-quality control standards in every step of a solar project's value chain, and that investment yielded a seamless launch of operations for Middleborough. MGED has foresight to deliver non-greenhouse gas emitting energy options to their customers, and they did an excellent job implementing the Community Solar Program," said Candice Michalowicz, Co-founder and Managing Member of C2 Energy Capital."MGED is pleased to work with developers, such as C2 Energy Capital, to increase renewable energy resources in the region," said Jacqueline Crowley, General Manager, MGED.C2 Energy Capital's community solar project sits on 15 acres of former farmland. As a part of the MGED Community Solar Program, it allows customers who want to support locally produced clean energy, but aren't able to install solar panels on their own home or business, the opportunity to share in the benefits of a large solar system installed within MGED's service territory. The 340 participating customers in this MGED Solar Community project receive direct credits on their electric bills for the term of 10 years.ABOUT C2 ENERGY CAPITALC2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, provides capital and support services for the development and construction of assets as part of a long-term ownership strategy. Founded in 2014, the company manages capital on behalf of leading investors and is a Registered Investment Adviser. With a steadfast commitment to building long-term relationships, C2 Energy Capital's experienced leadership team collaborates with developers, vendors and power purchasers to safely deliver high-quality power plants. To learn more visit www.c2.energy (important disclosure information).ABOUT MGEDMiddleborough Gas and Electric Department is a public utility celebrating over 125 years of service to its customer-owners in Middleborough and currently serves more than 16,000 electric customers in Lakeville and Middleborough, Massachusetts. The MGED 101-mile service area is home to over 11 MW of large-scale solar installations, commercial renewable distributed generation and home solar arrays.C2 Energy Capital Media Contact:media@C2.energy