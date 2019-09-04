Nor-Cal Controls and Power Factors Partner to Provide End-to-End SCADA and Technical Asset Management Solutions for Solar and Storage

LARKSPUR, CA, SEPTEMBER 4, 2019—Power Factors, LLC, a leading independent software and services provider for renewable energy, is pleased to announce a partnership with Nor-Cal Controls (Nor-Cal).



The partnership provides owners, developers and EPCs with end-to-end SCADA and technical asset management solutions for solar and storage, de-risking plant commissioning while providing best in class, open architecture hardware and software.Together, Nor-Cal and Power Factors deliver an industry-leading turnkey solution that's proven, flexible and scalable. Nor-Cal's comprehensive engineering services include full monitoring and power plant control systems as well as on-site commissioning services and training support. Their expert engineers design DAS, SCADA and MET stations, and source, configure and commission systems that seamlessly integrate with Power Factors' cloud-based technical asset management software platform.Power Factors' Drive platform gives owners and operators a shared system for monitoring asset performance data, providing comprehensive visibility and analysis and improved operational performance.Dave Roberts, senior vice president of Power Factors, said, "Partnering with Nor-Cal provides our customers an open architecture combined with commercial off-the-shelf hardware, reducing project costs, accelerating commissioning of assets and increasing data transparency and availability. Joining Nor-Cal's solution with the Drive platform elevates the users' ability to interact, engage and derive value from high-quality data."Robert Lopez, CEO and controls manager, said, "We are excited to partner with Power Factors. Together, we provide a complete monitoring and controls solution for our customers, which provides end-to-end scope coverage from the enterprise down to the local site level."Nor-Cal and Power Factors will be at Solar Power International in Salt Lake City from September 23-26. Request more information or schedule a demo with us at SPI here: https://info.norcalcontrols.net/spi-norcal-powerfactors.About Power Factors, LLCOur mission is to deliver software and services to make renewable energy the world's leading power generation source. Power Factors consolidates multiple operational data sources, asset hierarchies and metadata frameworks to create a single cloud-based remote asset management platform that works with today's large-scale portfolios. With embedded connections to maintenance workflows, Power Factors streamlines process, reduces costs and increases ROI of assets. Implementation and Customer Success Services ensure customers realize value from the platform quickly and for the life of the asset. Learn more at pfdrive.comand follow us on LinkedInand Twitterfor news and updates.About Nor-Cal ControlsNor-Cal Controls provides open source, automation and controls engineering solutions that truly serve the client. Our DAS and SCADA systems are flexible, scalable, and completely customized to handle our clients' current and future needs. Nor-Cal Controls is the only system integrator within solar PV that comes from a traditional power generation background, having much more complex control requirements—earning us the reputation as "strongest in controls." Our expert team is the go-to provider of systems-agnostic SCADA training, consulting and troubleshooting support for solar PV operators across the country. Nor-Cal Controls has assembled an outstanding team that combines expertise, integrity, honesty and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. Learn more at norcalcontrols.netContact: Susan DeVico SusanDV@aol.com