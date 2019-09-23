Antaisolar Hunter tracking system shocking launch!

Focus on fixed solar bracket for 13 years, Antaisolar has accurately positioned the global market with international vision. With efficient teamwork and localization services, to continue deepen brand awareness and influence, Antaisolar has widely recognized in the global market. In response to market trends and customer needs, Antaisolar Hunter tracking system is officially launched to meet the needs of affordable PV power generation by achieving higher power generation efficiency and lower LCOE.



More Headlines Articles

1: Horizontal single-axis solar tracking systemSuitable for land solar plant project located in medium and low latitudes area with relatively flat land. Compared with fixed brackets, it can increase the power generation by 12%.Multi-line linkage, centralized drive, efficient operation and maintenance2:Tilted single-axis solar tracking systemSuitable for land solar plant project located in medium and low latitudes area with relatively flat land. Compared with fixed brackets, it can increase the power generation by 12%.Multi-line linkage, centralized drive, efficient operation and maintenanceHigher power generation rate, better reliability and more adaptability - Hunter series tracking system become another power of Antaisolar in the field of solar brackets. With decades of professional competence and experience, attention and investment in the R&D and a mature supply chain system, Antaisolar will continue to output convenient and reliable, innovative and efficient solar mounting solutions with excellent product quality and comprehensive services to ensure the benefits of PV station systems, and continue to create value for the clients.