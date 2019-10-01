Join Clenergy at 2019 Energy Taiwan-Booth No. J1006

Clenergy will exhibit at the upcoming Energy Taiwan 2019. This event will take place between 16-18 October 2019 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1. Join Clenergy at Booth No. J1006.



More Headlines Articles

Energy Taiwan is organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, SEMI and co-organized by the Industrial Technology Research Institute of Taiwan and other industry associations.As one of the world's leading solar PV mounting system manufacturers and suppliers, Clenergy will display its Patented Solar Mounting Systems for a High Array of Roofs and Ground Mount Solar Systems for Large Scale Projects.Clenergy has developed cutting-edge mounting solutions based on local geological conditions to meet the set of challenges unique to the Taiwan region, in particular high wind and corrosive environments. Furthermore, its rooftop and ground mounting systems have been subjected to stringent tests carried out by third-party organizations, such as Monash University, the Wind Engineering Laboratory RWD, etc. Results have shown that Clenergy mounting systems are strong enough to withstand the harsh environments, including the Queensland tornados in Australia in 2013 and the Super Typhoon Rammasun in 2014.Taiwan is making some headway in the green energy industry, thanks to strong support from the Taiwan Government. Welcome to visit Clenergy's Booth J1006 and discuss potential business opportunities.