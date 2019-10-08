The City of South Pasadena and EVgo Announce City’s First Public Fast Charging Station for Electric Vehicles

LOS ANGELES AND SOUTH PASADENA, OCT. 7, 2019 - The City of South Pasadena today joined with EVgo, the nation's largest and most reliable public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EV), to announce the opening of two public fast chargers located at 820 Mound Avenue, conveniently located in South Pasadena's Historic Business District. The EVgo station features the first public fast chargers in South Pasadena.



More Headlines Articles

"The City of South Pasadena is excited to partner with EVgo to celebrate the opening of our City's first public fast chargers for electric vehicles," said South Pasadena Mayor Marina Khubesrian, M.D. "Together with EVgo, we're helping to protect and enhance our environment.""EVgo's mission is to deliver a convenient and reliable fast charging experience for all EV drivers," said Julie Blunden, Chief Commercial Officer of EVgo. "We're delighted that the new EVgo fast charging station will power the needs of EV drivers living and shopping in the South Pasadena community."The Mound Avenue parking lot location includes two 50kW EVgo DC fast chargers, equipped with both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors. The stations can charge all fast charge capable EV up to 90 miles in about 30 minutes, depending on a vehicle's battery size and charge rate. The EVgo South Pasadena fast chargers are part of a statewide construction plan that has added more than 500 EVgo fast chargers across California. Now, more than 80% of Californians live within a 15-minute drive of an EVgo fast charger.EVgo recently announced that it has contracted for 100% renewable energy to power its customers, becoming the first EV charging network in the United States to do so.About EVgoEVgo is the nation's largest and most reliable fast charging public network for electric vehicles. With more than 1,200 DC fast chargers across more than 750 locations in 66 metropolitan markets in 34 states, EVgo serves more than 150,000 customers. EVgo has the best operating record in the industry - more than 98% uptime - and has the highest consumer scores on Plugshare of any U.S. public charging network. EVgo owns and operates its nationwide network of fast chargers, which are compatible with all fast charge-capable EV models and powered by 100% renewable energy. Founded in 2010, EVgo partners with retail hosts, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations parking lot operators, and other stakeholders to make it easier to fast charge your EV close to where you live, work and play. EVgo is also committed to providing a reliable charging experience for customers of partner automakers as well as fleet and rideshare operators.To find out more, or to join the EVgo network, download our app, visit EVgo.com, and follow EVgo on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Flickr and Instagram.