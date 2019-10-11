Vietnam Wind Expo 2020

Vietnam, where renewable power are poised for a significant rise and with 4.4GW solar power successfully installed by the end of June, 2019 and wind power planning to hit 2GW by 2025, 6GW by 2030, is one of the hottest destinations for renewable energy investment in Asia Pacific.



On September 10, 2018, the Prime Minister of Vietnam approved the amendment and revision of the wind power tariffs as per Decision No. 37/2011/QD-TTg issued on support mechanisms for the development of wind power projects in Vietnam. Under the revision, the FIT for wind power projects will be increased to 8.5 US cents/ kWh for onshore and 9.8 US cents/kWh for offshore/nearshore respectively, the new FiTs are in effect since 1 November 2018 and will be applicable for projects that commence operations before 1 November 2021, which made the investors and developers turn back and rush into the wind market again.According to the master development milestone for wind power sector and comparison with the solar development in Vietnam, given it also takes time to complete the signing of PPA, reach financial closure and commence construction, we anticipated that Q1/Q2 of 2020 will be the golden time for deal making. In addition, with the Planning Law to be unveiled very soon, more than10GW of wind projects will moving forward again.