2020 Western China (Chengdu) Intâ€™l Solar Photovoltaic & Energy Storage Technology Exhibition (PV Chengdu 2020)
PV Chengdu 2020 is envisioning an exhibition floor of 15,000 sq.m, with 200 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology, like raw material, PV panels, batteries, cells, inverter, controller, connector, cable, mounting system, production, monitoring, testing, cleaning equipment, PV application, storage battery, etc.
Exhibits
âˆ’PV Panel/Cell/Module
âˆ’Inverter/Controller/Storage Battery
âˆ’PV Bracket/Accessories
âˆ’Production/Testing/Cleaning Equipment
âˆ’PV Application/Solar lighting
âˆ’Mobile supplies
âˆ’Others
POWER MAXâ„¢ Ballasted Roof Mounting System
Preformed Line Products introduces the POWER MAX Ballasted Roof Mounting System. The POWER MAX solar mounting system is engineered to maximize energy output on commercial flat roofs. Developed with the professional installer in mind, this system offers adjustable inter-row spacing in the field of up to 11 inches. It features 50% fewer components and a simplified design resulting in faster assembly rates and labor savings on every project. Available in a flush mount, 5Ëš or 10Ëš tilt or higher density dual tilt design, the POWER MAX base arrives stacked on pallets providing easier transport to the roof. Engineered as a fully ballasted, non-penetrating system, it accepts standard concrete blocks and is qualified by wind tunnel testing.