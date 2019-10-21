2020 Western China (Chengdu) Intâ€™l Solar Photovoltaic & Energy Storage Technology Exhibition (PV Chengdu 2020)

Visit http://www.pvguangzhou.com/index.php?lang=en for further information

PV Chengdu 2020 is envisioning an exhibition floor of 15,000 sq.m, with 200 quality exhibitors displaying state-of-the-art PV technology, like raw material, PV panels, batteries, cells, inverter, controller, connector, cable, mounting system, production, monitoring, testing, cleaning equipment, PV application, storage battery, etc.

10/21/19, 05:29 AM | Solar & Wind

Exhibits

âˆ’Raw Material
âˆ’PV Panel/Cell/Module
âˆ’Inverter/Controller/Storage Battery
âˆ’PV Bracket/Accessories
âˆ’Production/Testing/Cleaning Equipment
âˆ’PV Application/Solar lighting
âˆ’Mobile supplies
âˆ’Others

Contact :
Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
Contact Person: Ms. Mandy Tsang
Tel: +86 20 2903 7372
Mobile/Whatsapp/Wechat: (+86) 15918775956
E-mail: mandyt_1@163.com; grand.gz@grahw.com

