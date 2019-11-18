Program Highlights of The smarter E India’s Premiere – India’s Innovation Hub for the new energy world

BANGALORE/PFORZHEIM/FREIBURG, November 18, 2019 - The smarter E India will celebrate its debut in less than two weeks on November 27 -29, 2019 in Bengaluru, variously known as the IT Innovation hub as well as Silicon Valley of India. With three parallel energy exhibitions, The smarter E India is India's innovation hub for the new energy world. It presents cross-sector energy solutions and technologies and reflects the interaction of the solar, energy storage and electric mobility industry. The smarter E India will bring together the renowned Intersolar India, ees India and Power2Drive India at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Hall 4.



India emerged as the third largest solar market in the world after China and the US with a cumulative solar capacity of 28 GW by the end of 2018. In addition, India may emerge the third largest energy storage installation country by 2040 according to Bloomberg analysts. With India's goal to reduce oil dependency and urban pollution, the electric mobility market is at the top of the national agenda. The Indian government has created momentum through its electric vehicle (EV) schemes and programs with a goal of reaching 30% EV penetration by 2030.Tailor-made conference program: Focus on most urgent industry topicsIndia's renewable energy markets, in particular the solar market, are evolving quickly. Energy storage, e-mobility solutions and smart renewable energy systems are gaining ground substantially. For this reason, this year's conference program will feature a variety of themes and educational opportunities in more than 30 sessions and workshops with 150 prominent speakers giving crucial insights on all aspects of the Indian renewable energy future. New program highlights like PV Recycling, the Water - Solar Energy nexus, Agro PV, Floating Solar and the evolving Smart Grid will attract great attention.Besides the Intersolar India Conference program various sessions and side events are organized in partnership with reputed institutions like Government of India's Invest India, Alliance for Rural Electrification, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) PES, Energy Alternatives India (EAI), The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ) to share first-hand market expertise on interesting topics like Sustainable Investment Growth, Micro-grid, Power to Drive (EV & EES), Business Opportunities in Solar Pumping and Hybrid Systems & Roll of Power Electronics in Solar.Preparing next generation for the futureThe smarter E India, includes an exclusive free program for students called The smarter E Study Program on Friday, November 29. The program launched in 2015 in collaboration with IIT Bombay with the motto of developing the next generation of professionals and entrepreneurs in the renewable energy space was deeply appreciated by students and has since become an integral part of the three-day event. In this year's program four young and successful entrepreneurs will share their entrepreneurial journey. Students with a focus on renewable energy are welcome to make use of this rare opportunity to interact with experts to gain insights into the latest trends and developments in the exciting solar, energy storage and e-mobility sectors and more importantly to seek guidance on career and entrepreneurial opportunities.Exhibition HighlightsWith three parallel energy exhibitions, The smarter E India is India's innovation hub for the new energy world and brings together key manufactures, distributors and service providers of solar, energy storage and electric mobility industries by presenting cross-sector energy solutions and technologies for Indians solar future. Domestic and international exhibitors will present current trends and technologies over the three days of the event to more than 10,000 visitors. Various special activities like the Buyer-Seller Forum, technical workshops and free presentations on the Innovation & Application Stage and many more will be the highlights of this year's exhibition. The networking reception arranged at the end of the first day's proceedings would provide an excellent opportunity to top executives to renew old and establish new contacts.About The smarter E IndiaWith three parallel energy exhibitions, The smarter E India is India's innovation hub for the new energy world. It presents cross-sector energy solutions and technologies and reflects the interaction of the solar, energy storage and electric mobility industry. The smarter E India addresses all the key areas along the value chain and brings together local experts and international stakeholders in the energy future. Starting in 2019, The smarter E India will bring together the renowned Intersolar India, ees India and Power2Drive India. The exhibition trio will take place at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in the capital state of Karnataka on November 27-29, 2019.For more information on The smarter E India, please visit: https://www.thesmartere.in/Organizers: The event's local organizer is MM India Pvt. Ltd. Messe Muenchen India Pvt. Ltd. and its international contacts are Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI).