5th Biomass Trade & Power Europe Draws Leading European Utilities, Pellet Producers, Traders to Copenhagen
New capacities, pellet pricing, sustainability, contracting strategies for wood pellet and wood chips are key discussion points at CMT's 5th Biomass Trade & Power Europe summit on 5-6 February, 2020, in Copenhagen.
The annual summit to open in Copenhagen on 5th February 2020 features a key Global Producer Panel Discussion. Major biomass suppliers - Enviva, Fram Renewable Fuels and Pinnacle Renewable Energy will examine key trends in European biomass market - new capacities, sustainability challenges as well as short and long term sales.
A second panel discussion in the afternoon between US producer Enviva and European trader RWE addresses the question - Biomass: Does it have a Social License to Operate? The discussion highlights the environment narrative of biomass inside and outside the industry. They will also reflect on replicating the Japanese biomass market growth in Germany.
The summit also focuses on the 'Growth of the Wood Chip Market' with panellists from Hofor, Orsted, Generandi and Hawkins Wright evaluating changes in wood chips market in the past 12 months, and focusing on signs of a maturing market, long term contracts and more.
A European Utility & Trader Panel on Day 2 presents expert projections on supply and demand for 2020, insights on key price drivers in Europe and Asia, standardization and new markets. The panellists are a good mix of biomass buyers and sellers including: Engie Energy Management, Orsted, CM Biomass Partners, Vattenfall Energy Trading and RWE Supply & Trading.
Other notable sessions at the summit organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) are:
• Germany: Potential for a Biomass Revolution - European Energy Exchange AG (EEX)
• Overview of the International Wood Chip Market - Hawkins Wright
• The European Biomass Landscape: A look at Policy, Public Relations & Perception - US Industrial Pellet Association (USIPA)
• Asian Overview: Japanese and Korean Supply & Demand - Hanwa Thailand Co.
• Dry Bulk Freight Overview: Outlook & Challenges for the Coming Years - SSY Consultancy & Research
• Baltic and Russian Supply - The Growth, Challenges & the Future - CM Biomass Partners
• The Italian Heating Market: In-depth look at Europe's Largest Enplus Consumer - Intergroup
• Overview of the European Wood Pellet Market - Argus Media
Contact
Hafizah Adam
hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg
+65 68175744
Featured Product
U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES
Our RE Series batteries are designed to provide the highest peak capacity, longest cycle life, and greatest reliability for use in industrial or residential renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Series batteries utilize the company's exclusive XC2™ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create the industry's most efficient battery plates, delivering greater watt-hours per liter and watt-hours per kilogram than any other flooded lead-acid battery in the market. Our Deep Cycle batteries are engineered to work with solar panels as well as other renewable energy applications.