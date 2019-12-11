5th Biomass Trade & Power Europe Draws Leading European Utilities, Pellet Producers, Traders to Copenhagen

The annual summit to open in Copenhagen on 5th February 2020 features a key Global Producer Panel Discussion. Major biomass suppliers - Enviva, Fram Renewable Fuels and Pinnacle Renewable Energy will examine key trends in European biomass market - new capacities, sustainability challenges as well as short and long term sales.



A second panel discussion in the afternoon between US producer Enviva and European trader RWE addresses the question - Biomass: Does it have a Social License to Operate? The discussion highlights the environment narrative of biomass inside and outside the industry. They will also reflect on replicating the Japanese biomass market growth in Germany.The summit also focuses on the 'Growth of the Wood Chip Market' with panellists from Hofor, Orsted, Generandi and Hawkins Wright evaluating changes in wood chips market in the past 12 months, and focusing on signs of a maturing market, long term contracts and more.A European Utility & Trader Panel on Day 2 presents expert projections on supply and demand for 2020, insights on key price drivers in Europe and Asia, standardization and new markets. The panellists are a good mix of biomass buyers and sellers including: Engie Energy Management, Orsted, CM Biomass Partners, Vattenfall Energy Trading and RWE Supply & Trading.Other notable sessions at the summit organized by Centre for Management Technology (CMT) are:• Germany: Potential for a Biomass Revolution - European Energy Exchange AG (EEX)• Overview of the International Wood Chip Market - Hawkins Wright• The European Biomass Landscape: A look at Policy, Public Relations & Perception - US Industrial Pellet Association (USIPA)• Asian Overview: Japanese and Korean Supply & Demand - Hanwa Thailand Co.• Dry Bulk Freight Overview: Outlook & Challenges for the Coming Years - SSY Consultancy & Research• Baltic and Russian Supply - The Growth, Challenges & the Future - CM Biomass Partners• The Italian Heating Market: In-depth look at Europe's Largest Enplus Consumer - Intergroup• Overview of the European Wood Pellet Market - Argus MediaContactHafizah Adamhafizah@cmtsp.com.sg+65 68175744