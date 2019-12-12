HDF Energy Installs Ballard 1MW Fuel Cell System in Martinique

Hydrogène de France ("HDF Energy"; www.hdf-energy.com), an Independent Power Producer dedicated to renewable power generation, has installed and inaugurated a Ballard 1-megawatt (1MW) containerized fuel cell system in Martinique, an overseas region of France located in the Caribbean, as a demonstration of the viability of MW-scale stationary fuel cell systems. A ceremony was held in Martinique on December 5th to celebrate the installation milestone in the project, which has been partially funded by the European Union's Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCH-JU).



Purified by-product hydrogen from a Société Anonyme de Raffinerie des Antilles (SARA) refinery on the island of Martinique is being used as feedstock for the fuel cell system. Electricity generated by the system is then sent to the Martinique electrical grid, supporting an energy diversification strategy.More information regarding the project in Martinique is available at http://cleargen.eu/. The containerized 1MW system operating in Martinique was initially planned for deployment in Bordeaux, France, as announced by Ballard in a July 22nd, 2015 press release.In addition, earlier this week Ballard and HDF Energy signed a Product Development Agreement for the development and integration of a multi-MW scale fuel cell system into HDF Energy's Renewstable® power plant, designed for stationary power applications. The Renewstable® power plant is a multi-MW baseload power system enabling large-scale storage of intermittent renewable wind or solar energy in the form of hydrogen - through the process of electrolysis - as well as electricity generation using that hydrogen feedstock together with Ballard's fuel cell system. The power plant produces zero-emission power on a 24/7 basis from intermittent renewable energy, in order to support electrical grids. More information regarding this agreement, as well as future plans, is provided in Ballard's December 10th, 2019 press release.About Ballard Power SystemsBallard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars, forklift trucks and UAVs. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com.Contact: media@ballard.com