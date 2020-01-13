Ingeteam Power Technology awarded for their ‘Largest Project’ in U.A.E.

(Bonn, 13.01.2020) On the occasion of the ‘World Future Energy Summit' in Abu Dhabi ‘Ingeteam Power Technology' received the ‘Global Leading RES Project' award from the ‘German CleanTech Institute'.



Stefano Domenicali, CEO & Vice President Energy of ‘Ingeteam Srl expressed its satisfaction with the ‘Global Leading RES Award' emphasising the fact that "The award for the ‘Noor Abu Dhabi PV Plant' shows the outstanding ability of Ingeteam to fulfil the technical requirements of large-scale projects with challenging frame conditions like those in the desert of the U.A.E."The project is at the moment not only the largest PV project constructed in a single generating power plant in U.A.E. but even in the world. It will save around 7 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year. The energy produced is purchased by ADWEC (Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Company), the Emirate's electricity company, a subsidiary of ADWEA (Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority), for subsequent transmission, distribution and trading.The consortium of companies responsible for the development and operation of the Noor Abu Dhabi PV Plant - engineering and construction done by the Indian company Sterling & Wilson - selected Ingeteam's technology for this project. Ingeteam supplied its 1,000 Vdc INGECON® SUN Inverter Power Stations which include: two INGECON® SUN Power DUAL B series central inverters, MV/LV Transformer, MV Switchgear, UPS, cooling system with air conditioning and other auxiliary services. The solution developed by Ingeteam, known as Inverter Power Station, incorporates two 2.33 MW photovoltaic inverters for the supply of 4.66 MW. These new dual inverters are suitable for outdoor installation, being specifically designed to withstand extreme climate conditions, such as those present at Sweihan in Abu Dhabi. Moreover, the external body of Ingeteam's PV inverters has been certified as able to withstand sandstorms, as described in standard IEC 60068-2-68.Leo Ganz, Managing Partner of the ‘German CleanTech Institute (DCTI)' commented the award: "We are happy to award ‘Ingeteam' with our ‘Global Leading RES Project' seal as the awarded ‘Noor Abu Dhabi PV Project' proofs impressively that it is possible to realize large PV projects even in regions with tough and uncertain frame conditions."About the DCTIThe German CleanTech Institute (DCTI) in close collaboration with the market- and research company EuPD Research, the International Battery & Energy Storage Alliance (IBESA) and Joint Forces for Solar (JF4S) choose companies for the Global Leading RES (Renewable Energy Systems) Award. The goal of the award is to honor outstanding photovoltaic and energy storage projects and generate awareness in society. To match the huge diversity of the projects the categories First Mover, Tech Driver, Innovative Application, Unique Location und Largest Project were initiated.About IngeteamIngeteam is an international group specializing in power and control electronics (inverters, frequency converters, controllers and protections) and electrical engineering and automation projects. Its range of products includes generators and electric motors, as well as Indar submersible pumps. It completes its products and systems portfolio with operation & maintenance services.Ingeteam develops its products for the following sectors: wind, PV, hydro and fossil fuel power generation; metal processing industry; marine; rail traction; power grid, including substations, covering transmission and distribution, always striving to optimize power generation and consumption. The Group operates throughout the world, with permanent subsidiaries in 23 countries, employing 3,900 persons. R&D is the backbone of its business activity, in which 5.5% of the company's turnover is invested annually.