Clenergy and Obton Close Sale of 65 MWp Solar Power Project in Germany

Hamburg / Aarhus, 6 February 2020 - Clenergy (Xiamen) Technology Co. Ltd (Shanghai Stock Exchange: SHA: 608628) ("Clenergy"), a leading high-tech company specialising in solar PV power stations (project business, development, investment and EPC) and Obton, a Danish solar photovoltaic (PV) business specialised in acquisition, development and management of solar projects, closed the sale of a 65 MW solar farm power project in Ganzlin, Germany.



"Clenergy is very pleased to have secured Obton as Buyer of our solar farm and closed the transaction for this showcase project in Germany" commented Daniel Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Clenergy. "Obton has been the right partner with their experienced gained for more than 10 years and in over 160 deals globally" Mr Hong said. Daniel Ruoss, GM of the Global Project Business in Clenergy, said "the 65 MW solar farm is one of the largest PV project in Germany for many years and is financed by Norddeutsche Landesbank. Construction is well underway and commercial operation is scheduled June 2020."Anders Marcus, CEO Obton said: "Clenergy is an outstanding partner for us, and we are thrilled to announce the transaction. The PV power project in Ganzlin fits perfectly in Obton's vision of creating a sustainable future for the coming generation and we are looking forward to continuing doing so in one of our biggest markets, Germany."Both Buyer and Seller acknowledge the tremendous contribution of the local teams in making this deal a success.Buyer's Side:- Bankhaus von der Heydt (www.1754.de), München - Financial Advisor- Buse Herberer Fromm (www.buse.de), Hamburg - Legal Advisor- Evergy Engineering GmbH (www.evergy.de), München - Technical AdvisorSeller's Side:- First Solid Capital GmbH (www.firstsolidcapital.com), Hamburg - Financial Advisor and responsible for the Debt and Equity Process- Kanzlei Roettger (https://www.green-law-hh.de/), Hamburg - Legal Advisor- Clenergy Global Project team (Bastian Schultz, Damon Yan, Cindy Huang, Gunnar Schmidt, Can Kökten, Hartmut Schuldt, Daniel Parncutt, Emma Li and Effi Probian)About ClenergyClenergy (www.clenergy.com) was founded in 2007 as a Sino-Australian joint venture. Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Clenergy has two factories in Xiamen and Tianjin. Clenergy has grown to become a passionate, internationally recognised renewable energy company, with six main offices in Australia, China, Germany, Japan, Philippines and Thailand. Since its inception, Clenergy has self-developed and invested in over 600+ MW of solar projects.About ObtonObton is an investment and management company specialised in renewable projects. Obton represents retail investors and manages a rapid growing PV-portfolio of more than 719 MW with an enterprise value of EUR 1,4 billion. The plants are primarily located in France, Italy, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.ContactsAndreas Jakobsen, Chief Communications OfficerE-mail: aja@obton.comDaniel Ruoss, General Manager - Global Project BusinessEmail: daniel.ruoss@clenergy.com