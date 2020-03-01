Contact lens manufacturer sees €1M annual cost savings with CHP

Following a highly competitive tendering process, Edina installed a 3.3MWe natural gas cogeneration/CHP unit at the global eye health company's Waterford manufacturing facility in Ireland.



The high-efficiency CHP plant supplies more than two-thirds of the site's electrical demand and more than 90% of the required thermal energy.The CHP plant is part of the company's energy and sustainability strategy to improve environmental and social impacts while reducing costs.In 2013, Derek O'Connor, Facilities Engineering and Structural Manager, Bausch + Lomb, led the company to achieve ISO50001 certification, the first Bausch + Lomb site worldwide to achieve this. A number of energy reduction projects were introduced, including LED lighting, variable speed drives and energy efficient chillers.Phase two of the site's energy strategy included the specification of CHP, which was selected based on its availability and return on investment potential. Derek O'Connor said: "The chosen size and type of CHP was determined in-house and driven by the plant load demand in terms of electrical and thermal usage."Following a competitive tendering and detailed technical analysis process, the contract was awarded to Edina, a leading supplier, installer and maintenance provider for CHP and on-site power generation.Edina were awarded the contract based on a number of key deciding factors.Firstly, Edina is the sole distributor of high-efficiency MWM gas engine generators in Ireland and the UK. These generator sets were ideally suited to this project because of their electrical and thermal performance, low operating and service costs and high reliability and availability.Secondly, Edina has an extensive portfolio of delivering successful CHP installations on time and within budget across a number of industry sectors within Ireland and the UK.Finally, Edina has one of the largest after-sales service and engineering teams in Ireland and has the necessary capabilities and infrastructure in place to support the CHP over its lifecycle.The contract included the supply, installation and maintenance of the 3.3MWe MWM TCG 2032 V12 engine, which is rated at 1000 rpm and world renowned for achieving high efficiencies and reliability.The project also included the construction of a purpose built energy centre to house the CHP system, associated ancillary plant and separate waste heat steam boiler.Within the energy centre, a dedicated viewing platform was installed to allow site visitors to see the CHP system in operation and learn more about the technology.Seeing the benefitsThe CHP plant is generating electricity at 10.5kV and interfaces directly into the site's MV ring -providing power to its office buildings, research and development facilities, manufacturing process and warehouse units.Steam is generated by passing the exhaust gases at over 400 degrees Celsius from the engine through the exhaust gas heat recovery steam boiler and is also used on-site.The low-grade hot water recovered from the engine jacket water is also distributed throughout the factory and used for process and space heating.The commercial value of the project exceeded €3.3 million, with a calculated return on investment of around 3 years.The engine generates in excess of 28 million kWh in electricity, some 17.3 mega tonnes of steam and 12,483MW of low-grade hot water per annum. In addition, the annual carbon savings are approximately 6,500 tonnes per annum.The engine output is the equivalent of supplying power to 5,980 homes and providing heat to 2,105 homes each year.Edina maintains the CHP plant as part of a 5-year service and maintenance contract - providing routine maintenance and breakdown response support.Scheduled major service overhauls take place at 20,000 and 40,000 run hours, with minor service interventions occurring every 4,000 run hours.The CHP plant is remotely monitored 24/7 by Edina via its SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems, which automatically detect and alert Edina's service desk of any issues on-site.Angelo Conti, Vice President of Bausch + Lomb, said, "Some years ago, Bausch + Lomb developed and launched a plan to identify and improve its environmental and social impacts. This included adopting a broad sustainability policy for the business, centred on understanding not only the needs of our patients and customers, but also environmental, employee and community needs."This approach has resulted in a substantial reduction in our environmental impact and significant energy cost savings. Bausch + Lomb Waterford has taken the ethos of this plan to heart and has dramatically demonstrated what is possible in terms of reducing the impact of manufacturing on the environment."The project concept, detailed design and project management was conducted in-house by Bausch + Lomb and Edina and was completed within schedule and budget.Creativity and innovation were also a key aspect of this project between both parties in terms of the bespoke CHP building, efficient heat recovery steam generator and the integration into the current campus infrastructure.Colin McKibbin, Sales Manager, Edina, said, "This prestigious and high profile project highlights our position as market leaders supplying CHP plant installations across Ireland and the UK. Having full in-house design, as well as a large project management resource and an after-sales service team, was critical to winning this contract. Seeing it developing from conceptual design to the stunning finished plant room that we now see has been a privilege".Energy costs represent a significant portion of a business's standard operating cost. In reducing these and adopting CHP technology, these cost savings can be re-invested back into the business to support R&D, innovation, growth, leading towards a more cost competitive, environmentally friendly and socially responsible future.