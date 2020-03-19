Power Contracts & Negotiation



30 June - 2 July 2020, Singapore21 - 23 September 2020, JohannesburgBook by 24 April and save up to $500OverviewEvery power project is embedded in a cobweb of contractual agreements with the many stakeholders related to it. It is essential for the successful development, finance, construction and operation of a power project to clearly view the interrelationships between all those agreements and how they influence each other. Just like tearing one string of a cobweb on one side will have an impact on all the other strings attached to the core of it, to reach a holistic negotiation of those agreements, it is crucial to have a clear overview and understanding of the various risks involved in the power project and how to allocate it. Much will depend on the profile of the stakeholders involved and even more so on the country and market context the project is located.This hands-on 3-day course on Power Contracts and Negotiation will navigate through the entire panorama of the different agreements using real world contract examples. You will be pushed to analyse the legal documents and reveal the interrelations they impose to the risk assessment of the project. The course will be enriched with pragmatic tools and case studies to discuss the importance of the various aspects of the negotiation process and showcasing that there is no one-size fits all approach to it. You will leave with the skills to identify red flags in your own business situation and enabled to find the optimal solution to it.Benefits of Attending- Navigate through the entire panorama of the different agreements, including Implementation Agreement, Shareholder Agreement, Loan Term Sheet Agreement, PPA, EPC, Fuel Supply Agreement, O&M Agreement etc.- Understand the role of contracts in power projects- Get to grips with many interfaces between the core project contracts- Analyse real world sample contracts for power projects- Master risk identification and allocation process- Find out about key issues to be negotiated in particular power contracts- Understand the market and country risk for your projectsWho Should Attend- National utilities and grid operators- Development finance institutions and commercial banks- Lawyers, contract managers, business developers- Project developers and equity investors- IPPs, oil and gas companies- EPC contractors and O&M service providersCourse CertificateUpon the successful completion of this course, you will receive a Certificate of Completion bearing the signatures from both the Course Director and the Course Organiser. This Certificate will testify your endeavour and serve towards your professional advancement.To register/enquire on this course, please contact:James SooInfocus International GroupTel: +65 6325 0352 | Email: james[at]infocusinternational.comWebsite: https://www.infocusinternational.com/powercontracts