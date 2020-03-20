To further push forward the solar power development in Vietnam and facilitate the collaboration between local and international, Neoventure Corporation is planning the tenth RE series event in Vietnam - 2nd Vietnam Solar Expo 2020, which will be scheduled in National Convention Center, Hanoi on 3-4 November, 2020. With the extension of last success, 2nd Vietnam Solar Expo 2020 will double the exhibition area, enlarge the event scale, which will combine with Large Exhibition, Conference, Onsite Technical Seminar, Project Match-Making Forum creating a one-stop business matching platform for all industry players to share their knowledge and to expand business contacts in Vietnam's sustainable growing solar energy sector.

Vietnam, the hottest destination for solar power investment in Asia Pacific, has got more than 4.4GW solar projects installed after its first round of FiT mechanism put into effect, with around 1GW solar power installation predicted for yearly growth, now is transiting to auction mechanism gradually to establish a more sustainable market for solar power development.



1st Vietnam Solar Expo 2019, organized by Neoventure, held on September 2019 in National Convention Center in Hanoi received a total success last year. Facts and figures are showed as follows: The Only Renewable Expo in Vietnam with Government Official Support and Endorsement (Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vietnam Energy Association); Participation of Key Officials from MOIT, VCCI, VEA in Opening Ceremony; 90% of the Local Developers and Investors in this Market Participation Which with Real Decision Power in Hand; 3000+ Professional Visitors from the Solar Industry Gathered in the Expo; 30+ Project Match-making with More than 5GW Pipeline to be Connected in the Expo; Onsite Media Interview and Exposure in 20+ Vietnam Leading Channels including Vietnam Television, Channel NewsAsia, National Ho Chi Minh Television, Vietnam News, Vietnam Economic Times, Vietnam Energy Online, Vietnam Investment Review, Bloomberg News, etc.