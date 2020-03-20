Power Purchase Agreement with Clause by Clause Analysis



3 - 6 November 2020, SingaporeBook by 17 July to save up to $600OverviewThere are many moving pieces affecting the future of electric power development in emerging market. Unlike the past Independent Power Project models, which featured standardised take-or-pay contracts - today's market demands more innovative incentives to ensure better availability, better performance, as well as more attractive and sustainable mixtures of fuel sources. Economies throughout the region urgently need to master the key tools, models, and lessons learned for transforming and strengthening today's electricity sector. These include the latest models in negotiating Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), in designing and managing new competitive power markets, as well as attracting the right mix of renewable energy sources.This 4-day comprehensive workshop gives you clear explanations of the new models of PPA risk allocation, of designing and managing competitive power markets, attracting private investments in renewable energy, through a series of real case examples of contracts and markets. Case Studies will include real examples from Asia, Middle East, Australia, Africa, Europe and North America. Furthermore, cases stimulate independent thinking and discussion among participants.Course Highlights- Clause-by-clause analysis of several forms of PPA- Broad coverage of project types, including solar PV, wind generation, hydro, coal, gas- Integration of battery storage and impact on PPA structure- Case studies on a variety of project types- Capacity contracts and support mechanisms- PPAs for corporate purchasers- Explanation of the role of PPAs in context of development projectsBenefits of Attending- LEARN about all the essentials of different PPAs- NEGOTIATE fair and sustainable PPAs- STRUCTURE successful PPAs based upon your own company's risk profile and risk allocation needs- EXPOSE to the frontiers of international experience in IPP development- LEARN theory and practice of pricing and tariff design- ANALYSE the relationship between Public, Private, and Government sector- PERFORM a policy and risk analysis of PPA contracts and their Force Majeure events- EXPLORE a PPA relationship with EPC, O&M, Fuel Supply, and Interconnect Agreement- GAIN the tools and models in directing your country's electricity transformation and market design plans- IMPROVE your awareness of the common pitfalls and mistakes to avoid in today's private power investments- LEAD successful power project finance transactions- IDENTIFY how financial derivatives can be used as an effective hedge of financial and electricity market based risksWho Should Attend- Contract / Agreement Specialists- Negotiators- Legal / Regulation / Policy Analysts- Business Development Managers- Finance Controllers / Treasurers- Corporate Planners- Business & Accounting Analysts- Sales & Trading Managers- Structured Finance / Trade Finance Managers- Project Managers- Economists- Investors- Chairman / CEO / DirectorsFrom sectors:- Electric Regulators & Ministries- Power & Utility Companies- IPP Developers & Renewables- Banks / Investors- Energy Supply Companies (Oil, Gas, Coal and Renewables)- Law Firms & ConsultancyCourse CertificateUpon the successful completion of this course, you will receive a Certificate of Completion bearing the signatures from both the Course Director and the Course Organiser. This Certificate will testify your endeavour and serve towards your professional advancement.To register/enquire on this course, please contact:James SooInfocus International GroupTel: +65 6325 0352 | Email: james[at]infocusinternational.com