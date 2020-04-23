Solis Earns SunSpec Rapid Shutdown Certification

Zhejiang, China and Dublin Ohio - April 22, 2020. Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ), a global leader in photovoltaic string inverter manufacturing, rolls out its portfolio of SunSpec-certified residential, hybrid and commercial inverters to the U.S. market. Upon successful completion of the SunSpec Modbus certification, Solis single and three phase inverters now include the SunSpec communication protocol for rapid shutdown, in accordance with NEC 2017-2020 module-level requirements.



"As one of the first manufacturers to implement the SunSpec Modbus and Rapid Shutdown programs, our certification achievements speak to our commitment to the U.S. market," says Susanna Huang, U.S general manager. "We appreciate the solar eco-system nurtured by SunSpec and support its effort in promoting industry collaboration."Solis residential, hybrid and commercial inverters seamlessly embed SunSpec RSD technology into its transmitters, helping contractors slash install time and cost. Solis has engineered a rapid shutdown transmitter into its wiring box, avoiding costly connections to external enclosures. The integrated transmitter sends independent signals to each string, ensuring efficient rapid shutdown. This plug-and-play solution means no extra wiring - no extra setup - and no extra time.In addition to installation efficiencies, the Solis MLRS feature is technology agnostic and can be paired with any SunSpec-certified receiver. This versatility gives contractors more options when purchasing rapid shutdown equipment at their distributors. Solis compatibility with all SunSpec-certified receivers also means easier O&M when replacing failed rooftop equipment - resulting in fewer costly truck rolls.The SunSpec-certified Solis portfolio will be available in the U.S. in Q2 of this year. It includes the 2.5-6kW and 6-10kW single-phase models for the residential market, the three phase inverter family for the commercial sector (25-40kW and 50-66kW), as well as the hybrid energy storage inverter (5-10kW)."This is an exciting milestone for Solis" says Travis Snyder, Solis USA product manager. "Our customers already trust Solis for its high conversion efficiency and third-party validated reliability. Now they can deploy SunSpec-certified Solis with confidence across all of the U.S. markets that mandate rapid-shutdown safety measures."About Ginlong TechnologiesEstablished in 2005, Ginlong Technologies (Stock Code: 300763.SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of solar inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its Solis inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts. For more information on how cost-effective Solis delivers value while maximizing reliability for residential, commercial, and utility customers, go to ginlong.com.