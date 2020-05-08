Clenergy Japan-18MW Solar Park Connected to the Grid

Within a year, Clenergy has completed another large-scale solar park. The site was secure in May 2019, located in Juocho Takahara, Hitachi-shi, Ibaraki, Japan.



The project was complex and in the end Clenergy chose to use the PV-ezRack SolarTerrace II-A for this solar project, with its new type of rail PV-ezRack T-rail PRO 100, which is made of a stronger alloy as compared to its predecessor.The PV-ezRack SolarTerrace II-A is a pre-assembled ground mounting system manufactured based on Clenergy's relentless drive towards innovation around fastening solar modules. It is ideal for commercial and utility-scale installations and allows both landscape and portrait orientations."Clenergy PV-ezRack SolarTerrace II-A ground mounting system sees wide applications in the Japanese renewable energy market. Thus far, this mounting solution has been used for many large-scale solar power parks in Japan, such as Osaki Solar Park, Kimitsu Solar Park, Miyako Solar Park, just to name a few. This milestone reflects the hard work and dedication of the local Yokohama team, and we expect this momentum to continue throughout 2020 to 2021. We are proud to be a part of building the future of sustainable energy in Japan.", said Taka Ihara, CTO of Clenergy.Why is this ground mounting system so popular?Benefit #1Strong Corrosion Resistance & Long Service LifeThe main components of PV-ezRack SolarTerrace II-A are manufactured using high-quality industry-grade AL6005 aluminium alloy, which ensures strong corrosion resistance and long service life.Benefit #2Large Adjustable Range & Great AdaptabilityPV-ezRack SolarTerrace II-A features a large adjustable range with adaptability to almost every direction, enabling it to withstand and accommodate tough environments.Benefit #3Reduced Costs & Shorter Construction TimeThanks to its single-post design, PV-ezRack SolarTerrace II-A allows for lower ramming costs and speeds up the construction. Additionally, pre-assembled components and assembly before delivery not only ensures ease of installation but also saves lots of costs and time for developers, operating companies as well as construction units.Mr. Daniel Hong, CEO of Clenergy commented: "Japan is our second-largest market in 2019, accounting for approximately 22% of global installations. Clenergy mounting systems and solutions have been installed in over 3000 solar power stations in Japan. We are so glad another large-scale project has been connected to the grid, initiating it's commercial operation. This is a great step towards our Mission, to develop renewable energy, making the world more sustainable and cleaner. "This solar park client has been collaborating with Clenergy for a long time, speaking highly of Clenergy when it comes to the quality, reliability of the design, and ease of installation of its solar mounting systems and solutions.Apart from the 18MW project, the same client has also worked with Clenergy on other large-scale projects, including a 36MW project in Kimitsu and a 24MW project in Mobara. Both solar projects are located in the Chiba Prefecture of Japan.