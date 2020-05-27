Antaisolar provided aluminum solar structure for Agriculture solar project in South Korea
Solar application can be various such as Fishery and Agricultural solar. Antaisolar has realized a Agriculture solar project in South Korea after plenty of ground solar projects in this region.
With the solar energy development in South Korea, Antaisolar is striving to promote the utilization of solar racking that meet the local requirement and after years of in-depth market development, we are honored to see Antaisolar's aluminum solar racking is widely applied for numerous of ground solar power stations in Korea.
Recently, in addition to the pile ground solar farms, Antaisolar offered the solar racking for one 400KW Agriculture solar project in Korea. It's known that the combination of solar energy and agriculture helps to utilize the land efficiently in a smart way. The agricultural solar mounting system won't hinder the growth of crops, meanwhile meeting the power generation demand. Besides, with enough elevation, it allows people and animals to pass through.
According to the client response, the solar project is going smoothly and expected to completed within one week in May. Pre-assembled solar racking and solar screw foundation make the whole installation fast that really cost down on site labor costs.
Featured Product
RBI Solar - Dahlia Has You Covered
What if you could maximize the Ground Coverage Ratio (GCR) on your next project and not have to worry about the complicated variables that come with a tracker system? With a low tilt and clearance design, Dahlia® has the highest GCR of any fixed-tilt system in the marketplace. The system is available in three tilt options (7.5, 10 and 12.5 degrees) and designed to accommodate any sized PV module. The lightweight system is engineered with fewer components, several of which are shipped to job sites pre-assembled. This design feature reduces freight costs and rapidly trims the amount of on-site installation time required to complete construction. Maximizing PV coverage on a site can lead to an increase of production, which creates greater financial return for project owners. Over 100 MW of Dahlia® projects have been deployed across the United States, in regions of variable snow and wind loads. How much can Dahlia® cover and save you on your next project?