Solar Vietnam Virtual 2020
Enabling the Next Chapter of Solar Energy Development in Vietnam August 11, @Your Desk | 9:00 - 18:00
#SVV2020 is a project-oriented digital roadshow connecting C&I buyers with developers, financiers, and tier-1 turnkey solution providers. By leveraging the power of technology, SVV serves to super-charge sales and marketing efforts at a time when travel and physical interactions are restricted.
C&I Market Horizon by Figure:
• 1GW of Rooftop Solar New Addition by the end of 2020
• 8.38 USc/kWh FiT for Rooftop Solar Power Project
• 573MW Installed Capacity of Rooftop Solar
• 56% is Contributed by Industry Roof and 11% is by Commercial Roof
Key Topics at SVV2020:
• Chasing after 30 December Deadline: Projects and Partners
• Unleashing the Local Funding Gap: Technology and Bankability
• Future Buyers' Roadshow: Facilitate RE Procurement after FiT
• International Cases Study: CAPEX, OPEX, and DPPA
• Local Product Distribution: Identification and Establishment
Contact: Cami Wang | Marketing Manager | cami@leader-associates.com
