Solar Vietnam Virtual 2020

#SVV2020 is a project-oriented digital roadshow connecting C&I buyers with developers, financiers, and tier-1 turnkey solution providers. By leveraging the power of technology, SVV serves to super-charge sales and marketing efforts at a time when travel and physical interactions are restricted.



Register for free now and join more than 1000 attendees to participant the event at your desk on 11th August.Free Register： https://www.leader-associates.com/solarvietnamvirtualC&I Market Horizon by Figure:• 1GW of Rooftop Solar New Addition by the end of 2020• 8.38 USc/kWh FiT for Rooftop Solar Power Project• 573MW Installed Capacity of Rooftop Solar• 56% is Contributed by Industry Roof and 11% is by Commercial RoofKey Topics at SVV2020:• Chasing after 30 December Deadline: Projects and Partners• Unleashing the Local Funding Gap: Technology and Bankability• Future Buyers' Roadshow: Facilitate RE Procurement after FiT• International Cases Study: CAPEX, OPEX, and DPPA• Local Product Distribution: Identification and EstablishmentContact: Cami Wang | Marketing Manager | cami@leader-associates.com