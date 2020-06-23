Strata Solar Selects Power Factors as Its Technical Asset Management Platform Firms Signs Multi-Year Technology Agreement

LARKSPUR, CA, JUNE 23, 2020 — Power Factors LLC, a leading independent software and services provider for renewable energy, is pleased to announce that Strata Solar has selected Power Factors' Drive Plus software platform for its renewable assets.



The Power Factors Drive Plus platform combines technical asset management and field service management into a single platform, linking operational events to work orders, spare parts inventory and commercial compliance in real time to optimize maintenance and reporting. Strata Solar is deploying Drive Plus to manage a diverse and growing portfolio of solar and battery storage assets, totaling more than 2,500 MW across 250 sites across North America.Gary Meyers, CEO of Power Factors, said, "All of us at Power Factors are excited to partner with Strata Solar. Their expertise across the entire lifecycle of solar power plants — from EPC through O&M — is well-known and respected throughout the industry, and their selection of the Drive Plus platform for asset management and field service management is truly a great honor for us. We are highly impressed by the Strata team; they are not only experts at solar, they also understand how to engage partners like very few others. We look forward to a long and successful partnership together."Gary Freeman, Sr. Vice President of Operations and Maintenance of Strata Solar said, "We initiated a comprehensive evaluation of the solutions to address our large and growing scale, and Power Factors came out on top. The team and the solution impressed us; they understand our unique challenges and are working with us to devise innovative solutions. We feel they understand what a long-term partnership means, and I'm delighted to be working together with Power Factors to solve our customers' challenges."About Power Factors LLCOur mission is to deliver software and services to make renewable energy the world's leading power generation source. Power Factors consolidates multiple operational data sources, asset hierarchies and metadata frameworks to create a single cloud-based remote asset management platform that works with today's large-scale portfolios. With embedded connections to maintenance workflows, Power Factors streamlines process, reduces costs and increases ROI of assets. Implementation and Customer Success Services ensure customers realize value from the platform quickly and for the life of the asset. Learn more at pfdrive.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. http://PFDrive.comAbout Strata SolarStrata Solar is a privately owned and operated company, headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, with multiple service and operations centers throughout the Southeastern US. As a vertically integrated renewable energy company, we control and self-perform every process, from our nationwide solar and storage development, to construction, O&M, and Asset Management. Please visit our facilities or tour our project sites and experience the Strata difference. Learn more at https://stratasolar.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook. www.StrataSolar.com