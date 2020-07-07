ACORE Names Director of New Macro Grid Initiative

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today the hire of Tracy Warren as the Director of the Macro Grid Initiative, a joint effort between ACORE and Americans for a Clean Energy Grid to build support for expanding and upgrading the nation’s transmission network.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) announced today the hire of Tracy Warren as the Director of the Macro Grid Initiative, a joint effort between ACORE and Americans for a Clean Energy Grid to build support for expanding and upgrading the nation's transmission network.



"The goals of the Macro Grid Initiative are ambitious but achievable, especially with a capable leader like Tracy at the helm," said ACORE's President and CEO Gregory Wetstone. "While we have a lot of work ahead of us, we're looking forward to delivering the job growth, cleaner environment and lower consumer costs that a 21st century Macro Grid will provide."Tracy comes to the Macro Grid Initiative with over 20 years of communications and advocacy experience in the public policy arena and electric utility industry. Most recently, Tracy served as the external communications lead for the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, where she focused on grid modernization, renewable energy development and beneficial electrification. Her experience includes managing state and national media and public awareness campaigns, serving as press secretary for a presidential campaign and two congressional offices, and directing communications for national issue advocacy and trade organizations."The Macro Grid Initiative represents a new, promising approach to solving the transmission needs holding back modernization of the electric sector," said Warren. "I look forward to building broad support for innovative policies that can benefit American families, communities and businesses."To learn more about the Macro Grid Initiative, go to https://acore.org/macro-grid-initiative/.