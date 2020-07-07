Lone Valley Solar Park Celebrates Five Years of Clean Energy Operations

Lucerne Valley, CA (July 7, 2020) - EDP Renewables' Lone Valley Solar Park is celebrating its fifth anniversary in operation. The two-phase, 30 megawatt (MW) solar park has more than 121,000 solar photovoltaic panels that produce enough clean energy to annually power 10,000 average California homes. In addition to generating power that doesn't result in harmful pollution, the solar park also benefits the environment by saving 53 million gallons of water each year.



Since its inception, Lone Valley has made significant economic contributions to San Bernardino County by an initial, estimated capital investment of approximately $56 million. The project has also paid more than $340,000 to local governments and $2.3 million to local landowners through 2019. Since construction, Lone Valley has spent approximately $5.5 million within 50 miles of the project, much of which has gone to businesses that provide goods and services to the solar park."We are proud and grateful to have been a part of this community for the past five years," said Kevin Davis, Lone Valley Solar Park Operations Manager. "It's been a privilege to get to know the San Bernardino County residents and build relationships here, and we're excited for the next five years and beyond."In response to the coronavirus pandemic, EDP Renewables recently donated $8,000 to High Desert Collaborative on behalf of Lone Valley Solar Park. This donation was part of the more than $300,000 EDP Renewables committed to providing relief from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 in the communities that host their offices, wind farms, and solar parks. EDP Renewables is funding more than 60 organizations, including food banks, healthcare providers, schools, and volunteer fire departments in communities across 21 U.S. states as well as in Canada and Mexico.EDP Renewables is a global leader in wind and solar, with a significant and expanding presence in California. In addition to the two phases of Lone Valley, the company's operational footprint in the state includes three phases of the Rising Tree Wind Farm in Kern County, cumulatively and annually powering more than 101,000 average California homes. EDP Renewables will also construct the Sonrisa Solar Park, consisting of 200 MW of solar capacity and 40 MW of storage capacity, in Fresno County, the 100 MW Sandrini Sol 1 Solar Park in Kern County, and the 200 MW Sandrini Sol 2 Solar Park in Kern County, all three of which are anticipated to be operational in 2022.About EDP Renewables North AmericaEDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA) and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms and solar parks throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 52 wind farms, eight solar parks, and seven regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 7,300 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 7,000 MW of renewable energy projects. EDPR NA is owned by EDP Renováveis, S.A. (EDPR). For more information, visit www.edprnorthamerica.com.