Green hydrogen experts, Logan Energy, on course to improve air quality in £1million project

Hydrogen tech firm, Logan Energy, has been selected to deliver a unique green hydrogen production and refuelling unit that turns water into transport fuel; the first of its kind in North West England.



Harnessing electricity produced from solar PV panels, the refuelling unit will use an electrolyser supplied by gas generation experts ErreDue UK, splitting water to produce green hydrogen fuel. The £1 million ‘Project Vanguard', led by Cheshire East Council and Storengy UK, demonstrates the potential to turn water sources into clean, low-carbon energy in the greenest way possible.The hydrogen fuel will be used by the council to support the rollout of two dual-fuel waste-disposal trucks which have been converted to run on hydrogen specifically for the project. Due to their frequent stop-and-go operation, diesel powered waste-disposal trucks have poor fuel economy and consequently high emissions. The hydrogen powered, ultra-low emission trucks are planned for use across Cheshire East where improving air quality is a key objective of the council. Storengy UK will also convert one of its fleet vehicles to dual fuel for use at its site.Logan Energy was selected as the project's hydrogen partner due to its strong track record in delivering hydrogen refuelling stations and integrated hydrogen technologies. The company has supported the development and deployment of zero emission technologies throughout the UK and Europe, notably in Northern Ireland where Logan Energy's technology will be used to refuel hydrogen buses, and in Tenerife where it is producing hydrogen from seawater to power the local transport fleet.Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: "The demand to switch to a low-carbon economy is greater than ever before. The Middlewich environmental hub will provide an opportunity to explore how innovative hydrogen technology can be used as an efficient and economic ultra-low emission solution for local authority vehicles. Its success could lead to a variety of vehicles being introduced into the fleet in the future."Jonathan Cox, ErreDue UK's director and representative for Erredue SpA said: "Working with Logan Energy to support green hydrogen projects is a vital step in meeting net zero targets. Their expertise provides a great opportunity for ErreDue UK to integrate its own innovative technology and together, we're helping to produce a safe, clean alternative fuel."Michael Gibson, Managing Director of Storengy UK, said: "We are proud to be delivering this innovative project for Cheshire East Council. We are one step further in demonstrating that hydrogen is a viable green fuel for transport and working with Logan Energy we are keen to support Cheshire East Council meet its ambitious carbon footprint and air quality objectives."The £1 million project received a £345,000 grant from the Warrington and Cheshire Local Enterprise Partnership, in addition to public and private sector funding. As well as the waste-disposal truck conversion, the money will deliver the green hydrogen fuelling facility in Middlewich.About Logan EnergyLogan Energy specialises in the delivery of engineering solutions for integrated hydrogen technology systems, including hydrogen supply, refuelling, and fuel cells. It offers a full turnkey service from project inception & feasibility, design development, manufacturing, installation, and operation and maintenance.Logan Energy has built up fifteen years of knowledge in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. To date, it has installed, commissioned, and maintained over 1MWe of fuel cells providing heat, power, and cooling in landmark buildings in the UK. It has designed, built, and commissioned four hydrogen refuelling units in the UK and is currently constructing three further stations for export to Tenerife, Germany, and Northern Ireland.Logan Energy continues to provide independent advice and expertise to a wide range of clients.About Storengy UKStorengy UK operates the UK's largest energy storage facility, based in the heart of the Cheshire countryside. The Stublach site comprises 20 underground salt caverns, created between 2009 and 2018. We are a growing company leading the way in energy transition to zero carbon. We are working towards a greener future and have several different projects ongoing in Biogas and Hydrogen