Vietnam Solar E-Expo 2020 co-located with APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 Vietnam Chapter, is a perfect online virtual event platform optimized for connecting and online sourcing in Vietnam solar sector. The development of information technology, together with our enthusiasm, ensures that attendees can get access to cutting-edge knowledge and broad vision in the most efficient, convenient and cost-effective way, making optimal decisions ahead.

Event Schedule:- Vietnam Solar E-Expo 2020 will be held during 12 October-10 November, 2020, providing exhibitors with extensive information in condensed time, to enrich your exhibition experience, break the shackles of your imagination and reality, and create limitless business opportunities.Learn More>>> https://www.neoventurecorp.com/vietnam-solar-expo-2020/- Vietnam Solar E-Expo "Live Day" will be open during 27-28 October, 2020, allowing all visitors to connect and communicate with exhibitors one to one through chat box, audio or video calls.- APAC Solar Energy Digital Event 2020 Vietnam Chapter will be lauched on 20-22 October, combining with Virtual Exhibition Showcase, Webinar Sessions, and 1-to-1 Match-Making Online Networking to create a one-stop business matching platform for all industry players to share knowledge, expand business contacts and overcome the obstacles brought by COVID-19.Learn More>>> https://www.neoventurecorp.com/apac-solar-energy-digital-event-2020-vietnam/Highlights:- Break the barriers and restrictions of traditional exhibitions as the online Expo will be valid for 30 days;- Webinars and online panel discussions to get extensive information of industry and market in condensed time;- 1-on-1 online networking opportunities with all attendees specialized in solar industry;- Combination of online exhibition and conference will maximize the coverage of solar market in Vietnam;- Online inquiries with leading solar manufactures in Sponsor/Exhibitor showcase page.The development of information technology, together with our enthusiasm, ensures that attendees can get access to cutting-edge knowledge and broad vision in the most efficient, convenient and cost-effective way, making optimal decisions ahead.Hope the distance will not separate each other and block the approach of opportunities!