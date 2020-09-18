Antaisolar signed strategic cooperation agreement with GS global in Korea

GS Global is a Fortune 500 comprehensive company, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, has become one of the top ten consortia in South Korea and operates a global international business network in more than 30 overseas regions. Relying on its global value chain and professionalism, GS Global conducted in-depth research and development of the Korean local photovoltaic market, thereby achieving business expansion.



South Korea has continuously developed renewable energy in recent years. The demand for renewable energy has increased by 5.7% annually. It is estimated that by 2030, the proportion of renewable energy will rise to 33.1%, and the investment prospects are promising. As one of the key export markets, Antaisolar operated and developed in South Korea for many years, and its efficient and high-quality solar mounting solutions have been maturely used in different application scenarios from roof, ground, to agrivoltaic. With this cooperation, Antaisolar will take its own advantages in product R&D and innovation, production and delivery capabilities, and efficient team services then coupled with GS Global's influence in the Korean market and advantages in resource integration, the both party will jointly expand Korea's clean energy and photovoltaic markets.In the next three years, Antaisolar plans to provide GS Global of nearly 500MW solar fixed racking and tracking system solutions, covering roof, ground, water surface and other various applications in South Korea. Meanwhile, Antaisolar will continue to output convenient and reliable, innovative and efficient solar mounting solutions with excellent product quality and comprehensive services to ensure the benefits of PV station systems and continue to create value for the clients.