Solar Energy World Helps Homeowners Combat Power Outages with Tesla Powerwall

Solar Energy World announced today the company has been chosen to be a certified installer of the Tesla Powerwall home battery backup system. Tesla's storage system is a new addition to other best-in-class energy storage products that Solar Energy World offers including Enphase and SolarEdge.



More Headlines Articles

Tesla has been a recognized pioneer in battery storage solutions for homes in recent years. The Tesla brand is highly trusted according to recent consumer awareness and satisfaction surveys. Due to high demand for the Tesla Powerwall, Tesla is very selective on who they will allow to install it. "We know that our customers love what Tesla is doing in the auto and storage markets with their huge leaps in battery technology. We are proud to say that we can add Tesla Powerwall to our line of home battery backup solutions now." says Bryan Hacker, Vice President of Sales for Solar Energy World.Why Demand for Solar Battery Storage Products Like Tesla Powerwall is GrowingConsumer demand for home solar storage products has been increasing every year with superstorms and power outages becoming commonplace due to climate change. Power companies can take days, even weeks to restore electricity after storms have subsided.Most solar panel systems are still grid-tied, so for safety reasons when the power goes out, it goes out for solar-powered homeowners too. This changes if the homeowner has added solar battery storage to their system when the solar panels are installed. With solar storage even if their neighborhood loses power, they won't. So for homeowners who live in an area where severe storms can leave them without power for days, it makes sense to protect their homes from power loss by installing solar battery backup along with solar panels.Every day more and more of Solar Energy World's customers are including solar battery backup with solar panel installation. The solar battery backup works similarly to any rechargeable battery. It absorbs energy and instead of using it immediately saves it for later. The battery will power essentials during outages.ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY WORLD - AWARD-WINING SOLAR INSTALLATION COMPANYSolar Energy World is a top-rated solar installation company for residential property owners that has installed thousands of solar panel systems since our founding in 2009. Our mission is to give more people the power to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels to foster financial and environmental security for their children and grandchildren.Headquartered in Elkridge MD with offices in New Jersey and Florida, we currently serve homeowners and small businesses in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida and Washington DC. In addition to having an A+ rating on BBB, Solar Energy World has been ranked on Solar Power World's Top Solar Contractors List for the past 3 years, 20 on the list for total residential kW installed in the US, and number 1 in Maryland for total residential kW installed.For more information go to www.SolarEnergyWorld.com