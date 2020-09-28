‘Generation X’ makes its debut at Battery Tech Expo

Professional battery manufacturer Accutronics will chat to original equipment manufacturers and design engineers about some of its latest high-performance batteries and cells at this year's Battery Tech Expo. The event, which takes place on October 8, will run online this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but is promising attendees the chance to network with industry peers, peruse the latest products and technologies, as well as hear from industry leaders on their predictions and challenges for the year ahead.

Staff from Accutronics will be available from 9am to 4pm (BST) to discuss its own range of smart batteries, as well as those developed by its parent company Ultralife Corporation; including batteries and cells for mission-critical devices in the medical, instrumentation, security and automation sectors.



The event will also be the first opportunity for engineers to discuss Ultralife's range of ‘Generation X' non-rechargeable Lithium Thionyl Chloride cells, which boast long life, stable performance and high energy density in a wide range of sizes. ‘Generation X' products have been designed specifically for some of the most demanding applications, often installed in harsh environments that require stable, reliable and consistent long-term energy supply.The ‘Generation X' range boasts an energy density of more than 400 Whr/Kg and comprises a high and stable discharge voltage combined with superior discharge current capabilities. These new cells are manufactured in a fully renovated factory with cutting edge process control to ensure high and consistent performance, compared to the leading competition in the market.The range also offers a long shelf life of up to ten years, making it ideal for critical applications such as utility metering, radio communication, alarms, security systems and GPS."This year we've all had to learn to do things differently," explained Neil Oliver, technical marketing manager at Accutronics. "Exhibitions traditionally allow us to meet our customers and design engineers face-to-face. Although this year will be different, we're looking forward to welcoming visitors to our virtual stand at Battery Tech Expo and getting back to some form of normality, part of which includes talking directly with our customers again."Visitors will also be able to learn more about the companies' newest and most prolifically used products including those from Accutronics' pre-engineered Entellion range of smart batteries and chargers, and some of the standard products from its US partner Inspired Energy. Attendees of the show can also speak with Accutronics' team of experts to find out about the company's Accupro bespoke battery service.Ultralife's CR123A cells will also be taking centre stage. Using the same Manganese Dioxide Lithium chemistry that is well established and proven for resilience and reliability in the military and medical sectors, the CR123A cells have been designed for wireless security and domestic automation applications, such as home security systems.Design engineers of medical carts, delivery robots and UPS systems may wish to take the opportunity to learn more about Ultralife's highly versatile URB12400-U1-SMB Lithium Iron Phosphate smart battery. The inclusion of Ultralife's SMART CIRCUIT™ battery management electronics ensures users can receive accurate runtime information in addition to a balancing and protection system that maximises both safety and performance.Battery Tech Expo is free to attend. Visitors can register their interest via the company's website, as well as book a pre-arranged slot with a member of the Accutronics team.