Antaisolar provided 32MW solar tracker for PV plant in China

Recently, Antaisolar secured an order for 32MW solar tracking project. This PV project went live in October, 2020 and expected to be completed in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of China at the end of 2020. It is the first PV project with multi-actuator solar tracking system in China, which will greatly boost the development of local PV industry and green economy.

According to the severe environmental conditions of the site, such as severe soil sandification, extremely uneven terrain, high temperature, sandstorm, large temperature difference between day and night, and its topographic condition with 20% slope, Antaisolar technical team provided the best bifacial solar solution — Helios D1 solar tracking system, as well as a full range of professional technical support.



More Headlines Articles

Since its release in August 2020, Antaisolar Helios D1 has been attracting attention from the industry. Integrating a number of product patents and technical advantages, Helios D1 uses the multi-actuatordrive, which has the same stability as the solar fixed structure. No shaking accurs under the strong wind condition, and the system has a high natural frequency without resonance risk, which is suitable for areas with heavy sandstorm. The patented torque tube fastener effectively halves the installation time. Utilizing string inverters to obtain electricity, which can save costs of cables and trenching, also increase construction speed. MESH networking technology assists system with debugging and intelligent O&M.The successful cooperation has fully demonstrated that Antaisolar's products and services possess strong competitiveness and influence in the domestic market. Through creating desert ecological integration and combining PV with desert governance, this PV project has made contributions to the transformation and upgrading of the national energy structure. In the future, Antaisolar will continue to work with worldwide partners to optimize its global service, focusing on R&D innovation and product quality, constantly outputing stable, reliable and innovative solutions, and striving to become a trusted global solar mounting solution provider.