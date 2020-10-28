Solar FlexRack’s Tracker Sales Expand to the Northeastern United States

Youngstown, OH, Oct. 28, 2020 - Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that its solar tracker sales for 2020 have expanded into the Northeastern region of the United States.



According to Wood Mackenzie, 2020 will be the first year the global tracker market's value will surpass the value of the fixed-tilt market. Roughly 70% of new utility-scale solar projects in the US now come with a tracker."A significant percentage of our solar tracker sales came out of the Southeastern region in 2019. This year, for the first time, we're seeing our business expand in the Northeast. We're supplying projects in various stages of construction in Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, and New York," said Steve Daniel, Executive Vice President of Solar FlexRack.Solar FlexRack's racking, solar tracking solutions, and services teams have long been recognized for their exceptional track record in difficult-to-develop sites including those with uneven terrain, rocky soils, colder climatic conditions, and high winds.The recently completed 13.6-megawatt project just outside of Danville, Virginia is an example of how Solar FlexRack's tracker solutions bring value to utility-scale EPCs and project owners. The project, installed with advanced components including Solar FlexRack single-axis TDP 2.0 Solar Trackers and GCL bifacial modules, was the first Solar FlexRack tracker installation of this kind, for the installer. Leading EPCs comment that this solar tracker is noted for being one of the easiest in the industry to install and its design delivers greater adjustability to maximize performance and production.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.