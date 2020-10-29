SCOTLAND’S FIRST MINISTER TO LAUNCH ALL-ENERGY/DCARBONISE VIRTUAL SUMMIT

The All-Energy & Dcarbonise Virtual Summit will open next week with Scotland's First Minister, The Rt Hon Nicola Sturgeon giving an introduction at ‘The Green Recovery' the first of eight webinars being held between Tuesday 3 and Thursday 5 November. The Virtual Summit acts as a replacement to the ‘face-to-face' event, the UK's largest renewable and low carbon energy exhibition and conference, organised by Reed Exhibitions, that had to be postponed from May to September and then to November. Registration for individual webinars is at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk/category/webinars/upcoming-webinars/



"It is obviously an exceptionally busy time for the First Minister, and we are extraordinarily grateful to her for giving time to deliver this introduction," explained the event's project director and webinar creator Judith Patten MBE. "In addition to the First Minister, the 90-minute webinar sponsored by the Scottish Government and ScottishPower, brings together experts who will share their thoughts on steps needed to steer a recovery that drives vital new economic activity, accelerates our transition to net zero and strengthens our resilience to the impacts of climate change after the pandemic wanes. Each will look at a crucial angle."Keith Anderson, CEO of ScottishPower will consider it from a major utility/renewables developer point of view; Tracy Black Director of CBI Scotland will reflect on jobs and skills; who better to look at the role of engineers than Professor Sir Jim McDonald, President of the Royal Academy of Engineering (and Principal and Vice Chancellor of Strathclyde University). Angus McCrone, Chief Editor, BloombergNEF will consider the state of the energy economy and the role of a major city will be addressed by Councillor Susan Aitken, The Leader of Glasgow City Council. Not surprisingly, registrations for this session are coming in thick and fast!"In addition to ‘The Green Recovery', The All-Energy Virtual Summit embraces ‘Speed and Scale: The Race to Hydrogen' also on 3 November; ‘The Path to Net Zero and COP26'; ‘UKRI's Path to Net Zero: Investing for Impact; and ‘The Climate Emergency and Planning: have we got the balance right?' are on 4 November."Then on Thursday 5 November attention turns to the Dcarbonise element of the duo of events with attention first on Energy Efficient Scotland with a keynote address by Paul Wheelhouse MSP, Scotland's Minister for Energy, Connectivity and the Islands and, in the first session, the audience will also hear from those concerned directly with policy and strategy; and from those determined to move the dial to ensure ever-greater levels of energy efficiency and use of low carbon heat. This is followed by ‘Energy Efficient Scotland: Solutions & the Future'; and followed by the final webinar ‘Next steps in transport: Decarbonising mobility and reducing air pollution'. It is a packed week designed to embrace many of the facets of both All-Energy and Dcarbonise."The first 18 All-Energy/Dcarbonise webinars (held since May) have attracted 11,740 registrations which have converted to 7,664 unique viewers who have either attended ‘on the day' or watched ‘on-demand'. All can be found at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk/category/webinars/. The first 18 All-Energy/Dcarbonise webinars (held since May) have attracted 11,740 registrations which have converted to 7,664 unique viewers who have either attended ‘on the day' or watched ‘on-demand'. All can be found at https://forum.all-energy.co.uk/category/webinars/. Sponsors over the three days of the Virtual Summit include The Scottish Government, ScottishPower, SSE Renewables, GreenPower, UKRI, and Ørsted.Looking back - and further informationTotal attendance at All-Energy/Dcarbonise 2019 was 7,871 - including the First Minister of Scotland, the Scottish Energy Minister and over 600 other speakers over the two days. All-Energy and the co-located Dcarbonise will be held Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 May 2021.All-Energy's major sponsors include ScottishPower (Host Sponsor); Shepherd and Wedderburn (Headline Sponsor) and Natural Power (Power Club Sponsor) and is held in association with the Renewable Energy Association; Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Scottish Enterprise; UKRI and Innovate UK; Sustainable Glasgow; and the Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG), with Glasgow as its Host City, and the Society for Underwater Technology as Learned Society Patron. Dcarbonise is sponsored by the Scottish Government, Energy Saving Trust and Zero Waste Scotland.The Smart Urban Mobility Solutions conference stream (part of Dcarbonise) is supported by Transport Scotland and organised in association with the Smart Environment Forum of ITS United Kingdom.Further information is at www.all-energy.co.uk and www.dcarbonise.com