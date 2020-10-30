Manufacturers can benefit from next-gen Lithium cell technology

Boasting more than 400-Watt hours per kilogram (Whr/Kg), Ultralife's Generation X products provide stable long-term energy that offers consistent performance across a wide temperature range. The new cells are well-suited for use in numerous applications including utility metering, radio communication, alarms, security systems and GPS.



"The Generation X family of LiSOCl2 cells provides long-life power and superior discharge current capabilities in a whole breadth of applications," said J.D. DiGiacomandrea, applications engineering manager at Ultralife Corporation. "These cells, which are manufactured in our fully renovated factory, offer high and consistent performance compared to the competition in the market."Designed for use in temperature ranges between -55 and +85 degrees Celsius, the Generation X cells reliably deliver high and stable discharge voltage, regardless of the environment. This makes them ideal for demanding applications such as GPS and radio communication in military and defense settings."Real world testing shows that the Generation X range's performance across temperatures and rates is second-to-none, and Ultralife's commitment to great prices, performance and lead times means that these cells are an excellent option for any engineer that wants to get the most out of their industrial batteries."The range offers a ten-year shelf life, with a self-discharge rate of less than two per cent per year due to the chemistry of the cell and a hermetic glass-to-metal seal.The Generation X range of LiSOCl2 cells are available in AA, C and D sizes, in both spiral (high rate) and bobbin (high capacity) types. For European design engineers, the Generation X ER battery range is available via battery manufacturer Accutronics, an Ultralife company.Design engineers can get in touch with the Ultralife Corporation team on +1 (315) 332 7100 to discuss how energy dense lithium batteries can make a difference in upcoming applications and projects. To find out more about Generation X ER cells, visit the Ultralife Corporation website.