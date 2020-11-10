Mosaic Presents SwiftLink–Industry's Simplest Credit Application for Home Improvement Projects and Residential Solar Installation

Mosaic, a leading platform, providing financing solutions for U.S. residential solar and energy-efficient home improvement projects, today announced the availability of SwiftLink, a shareable, customizable URL that allows residential contractors and solar installers to easily distribute credit application forms to customers without the need to log in to a separate portal. Homeowners can now simply click on their contractor-specific SwiftLink URL using any smart mobile device, complete a single-screen credit application form requiring just three pieces of customer financial information, and receive a credit decision in a matter of seconds.



Available to PowerSwitch ZERO solar loan and all home improvement contractor partners, SwiftLink can be shared directly with customers via text and email, or hosted on a partner website for the added benefit of integrating with specific business marketing needs and improved user-experience efforts.Credit approval, a necessary step when applying to finance solar installation and home improvement projects, traditionally requires homeowners to log in to a separate portal to fill out lengthy application forms in the presence of their solar installer or general contractor. Now, Mosaic's partners can offer homeowners a contact-free credit application process from the convenience of their own homes and devices. What's more, credit applications approved through SwiftLink are automatically integrated into partner sales pipelines easily accessed via Portal 2X—Mosaic's recently announced sales tool. This gives contractors and installers access to their pipelines from any smart mobile device, as well as the flexibility to start financing at three different points of the sales transaction (adding a new customer, giving an estimate, or pre-qualification)."Mosaic has a track record of innovating finance solutions that help improve and streamline partner sales and businesses," said Patrick Moore, Mosaic's chief operating officer. "Now, with SwiftLink, contractors get the easiest way to distribute Mosaic credit application forms to their customers, and homeowners get the easiest way to apply for financing through the Mosaic platform."The availability of SwiftLink comes on the heels of Mosaic's successful launch of PowerSwitch ZERO, the industry's first residential solar loan with no payments required during the 12-month promotional period preceding a 10-, 15- or 20-year repayment term. Offered in tandem with the company's new Portal 2X sales tool, this innovative finance option meets an immediate need to put solar installers back to work after the economic slowdown associated with COVID-19."We have delivered three new products during challenging times with a remote workforce," said Billy Parish, Mosaic's founder and CEO. "I am proud of the tireless work our teams have done this year to keep our installer and contractor partners working and allow homeowners to make the switch to clean energy."For a demonstration of SwiftLink, or to learn more about new platform innovations, please reach out to your Mosaic Partner Development Manager today.About Portal 2XPortal 2X is Mosaic's new contact-free sales tool built to facilitate quick and seamless sales transactions for homeowners applying for PowerSwitch ZERO solar loans and other home-energy efficient upgrades. For a demonstration or to learn how you can leverage Portal 2X to streamline your sales process, visit here.About PowerSwitch ZEROThe industry's first solar financing solution with no payments required during the 12-month promotional period preceding a 10-, 15- or 20-year repayment period. All PowerSwitch ZERO loans made by WebBank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.About MosaicMosaic makes financing solar, solar plus energy storage systems and other home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing the simplest borrower experience in the industry. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors and can qualify instantly for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. For our network of hundreds of solar installers and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 100,000 households go solar with its financing products. For more information, visit: www.joinmosaic.com